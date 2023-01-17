ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

WLWT 5

Crews responding to a crash in Pleasant Ridge involving a medic unit

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Montgomery Road at Losantiville avenue in Pleasant Ridge involving a medic unit. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot, blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township. There is debris and fluid in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike and East Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 3900 block of Vine Street in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to report of a crash on Alamo Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to report of a crash in the 3400 block of Alamo Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Donaldson Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Donaldson Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ERLANGER, KY

