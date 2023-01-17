A jackknifed semi on I-94 is being blamed on a fatal crash eleven-miles east of Dickinson early this morning (Monday). The North Dakota Patrol says a 36-year old truck driver was heading west when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the median with the trailer was blocking the west bound passing lane. Authorities say the 50-year old female victim hit the semi and went under the trailer. The accident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in what the NDHP described as heavy fog. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO