Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
This sign will tell us if Eagles' Jalen Hurts is at full strength vs. Giants; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − It shouldn't take long to determine if Jalen Hurts is back to full strength, or close enough for him to run like he was before he suffered a shoulder injury back on Dec. 18. In fact, it could happen as soon as the first play. Chances are,...
Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Yardbarker
Eagles May Need a Big Game From Kyzir White vs. Unconventional Giants
Howie Roseman made plenty of impactful acquisitions leading up to a 2022-23 regular season that produced a franchise record 14 wins for the Eagles and a top-5 offense and defense. Receiver A.J. Brown, pass rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry highlighted the list by each earning second-team All-Pro honors...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta to meet with reporters on Thursday
At a time when many questions linger regarding the relationship between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, some answers may emerge on Thursday. This afternoon, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta will meet with reporters for their usual end-of-season press conference. There won’t be anything usual about it, not with reporters poised to ask question after question about Lamar Jackson.
NBC Sports
Report: Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator
The Titans are bringing in a new defensive assistant coach. Tennessee plans to hire Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. But Pelissero adds that Harris could be an option to fill a defensive coordinator vacancy elsewhere. Harris, who...
NBC Sports
Biggest differences between Eagles and Giants from Week 14
The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season but that Week 18 game was a weird one. The Giants rested their starters and the Eagles did the bare minimum to win and earn the No. 1 seed. So the first meeting between these two teams ahead of their...
NBC Sports
Breer: The latest on Bill O'Brien's OC interview with Patriots
The New England Patriots so far have interviewed a handful of candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Bill O'Brien is the biggest name of the bunch. O'Brien is considered a "top candidate" for the job and considering his track record, that comes as no surprise. He worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007 to 2011 and had the offensive coordinator title in his final year with the team. Since leaving Foxboro, he has spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, seven years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
NBC Sports
Report: Saints part ways with run game coordinator Dan Roushar
After a 7-10 finish in 2022, the Saints are making at least one change to their offensive coaching staff. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans has parted ways with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar. Roushar was a longtime assistant with the franchise, having been there...
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT
It's that time of year, friends. Mock-draft season is upon us. Sure, there's still plenty to happen between now and draft weekend that will shape team needs and desires. But these exercises are always helpful in getting us familiar with prospects, familiar with how clubs are constructed for 2023, and familiar with how the draft may shake out around the time the Patriots are scheduled to pick -- this year that's at No. 14 overall.
Comments / 0