Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

Georgia Today: Protestors charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, India Arie chats
On the Friday Jan. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta protesters charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, rise in guns stolen from cars, India Arie chats with us. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Lawmakers: Speaker Jon Burns looks ahead at prominent issues in the 2023 legislative session
Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) spoke Thursday about key issues the House of Representatives will address throughout the 2023 legislative session. Burns announced that he is making changes to some House committees. The former Health and Human Services committee will be split into two committees, and a special committee on health care has been added.
Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll
While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
Georgia Today: Vigil for protester killed at police center shooting and school civil rights lawsuit
LISTEN: On the Thursday Jan. 19 edition of Georgia Today: A vigil for the protester killed at a police center shooting, more allegations in school district's civil rights lawsuit, and an Atlanta hospital is the first in the country with top-tier maternal care. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia...
valdostatoday.com
Kemp selects General Assembly Floor Leaders
ATLANTA – The Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly were recently selected by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly. “As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated...
New Georgia speaker of the house shares his agenda for this year’s general assembly
ATLANTA — For the first time in 12 years, Georgia has a new speaker of the house. On Thursday, he spoke about his agenda for this year’s general assembly and how it will impact you. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was LIVE at the State Capitol on Channel 2...
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
The Citizen Online
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
