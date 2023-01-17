Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Teens, adult arrested in negligent deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old who was reported missing in December 2022, deputies said. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
Osceola County woman accused of stabbing father, 2 children
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of stabbing a 10-year-old and 14-year-old and their father. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies entered the home where they saw the resident, Alleton Ricks, holding down Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez. Lopez said Espinoza-Rodriguez lived in the home with Ricks and his two children.
WESH
Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr.,...
Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges...
WESH
Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
click orlando
Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change. 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200 block...
Winter Haven men sold fentanyl to overdose victim, sheriff’s office says
Two Winter Haven men face several charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to a man who later died of an overdose.
Orlando police investigate shooting along South Semoran Blvd.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has provided updated information to WFTV about this investigation. OPD said after receiving a shooting report from the area of Semoran Boulevard and Lake Margaret Drive at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies located a shooting victim at Harbor Beach Apartments.
Man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home found competent to stand trial
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of murdering his wife in their Delaney Park home has been found competent to stand trial. David Tronnes was back in front of judge in Orange County on Friday morning. He’s accused of beating and strangling his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018.
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
Comments / 0