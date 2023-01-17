ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

fox35orlando.com

Teens, adult arrested in negligent deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old who was reported missing in December 2022, deputies said. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL

