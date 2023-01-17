ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion

The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The FBI searched Biden's home and found more classified documents

The FBI spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Some of the items date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, said Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Justice Department also took some handwritten notes for further review, he said.
WILMINGTON, DE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An earlier presidential primary could be a boon for Georgia's economy

As Georgia's prominent role in national politics continues to grow, so too might the financial benefit to businesses and industries across the Peach State. Recent high-profile elections for governor, U.S. Senate and the 2020 presidential race saw hundreds of millions of dollars flow each year into campaign coffers and, in turn, into local businesses, restaurants, hotels and event venues that have welcomed a national audience.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Gas stoves became part of the culture war in less than a week. Here's why

At the beginning of January, the health and climate effects of gas cooking stoves in homes was an issue policy makers and academics were studying. Then, on Jan. 9, Bloomberg News published an interview with Richard Trumka, Jr., a commissioner on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, who suggested that the government might consider stricter regulation of new gas stoves in response to health concerns about indoor air quality.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

