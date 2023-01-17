ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candlelight vigil for Jose Guerrero, Woodbridge father found dead

The family of a 20-year-old father who went missing last month and was later found dead remembered him Friday at a candlelight vigil. Jose Guerrero was last seen on Dec. 21 in Virginia. Police say Guerrero was stabbed multiple times after an altercation during what they say was a drug deal. Family and friends gathered to honor Guerrero.
Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target

EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County

On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.

