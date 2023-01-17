Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
3 hurt when freight train strikes truck in Prince William County: police
NOKESVILLE, Va. - Authorities say three people were injured after a freight train struck a truck Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened in Prince William County just before 9 a.m. in the 11200 block of Aden Road in the Nokesville area. Officials say one of the occupants suffered what...
fox5dc.com
Candlelight vigil for Jose Guerrero, Woodbridge father found dead
The family of a 20-year-old father who went missing last month and was later found dead remembered him Friday at a candlelight vigil. Jose Guerrero was last seen on Dec. 21 in Virginia. Police say Guerrero was stabbed multiple times after an altercation during what they say was a drug deal. Family and friends gathered to honor Guerrero.
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at the site of a crash involving a train and a truck in which three people were hurt Thursday morning. One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries. The Prince William County Police Department said the collision happened in […]
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
tysonsreporter.com
Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Missing Dad Was Brutally Stabbed, Left For Dead In Drug Deal Gone Bad: Prince William PD
A drug deal gone wrong led to the brutal stabbing death of a Virginia dad whose blood-stained car was ditched in Prince William County, and his body in Prince George's County, MD. Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy are believed to have stabbed Jose Abelino Guerrero...
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
WJLA
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target
EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
White supremacy flyers found in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of white supremacy fliers being distributed in the driveways of several homes in Waterford. Authorities said around 50 flyers were found.
Drivers expect delays on Warrenton Rd. in Stafford next week + other traffic alerts
Next week, drivers planning to use Rt. 17, Warrenton Rd., in Stafford during the day should prepare for delays. The southbound side of Warrenton Rd. will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Ln. and Washington St. starting Tuesday, January 24.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
fox5dc.com
8 students charged after large fight at Spotsylvania County high school
Eight students are facing legal charges and school disciplinary action after a large fight broke out Tuesday at a high school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia injuring one student. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest details on the scary situation.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 119 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $230,000 while the most expensive was $10,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 163 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
fox5dc.com
Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County
On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with murder in disappearance of Jose Guerrero
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The body of a father who disappeared in northern Virginia last month was apparently found Thursday, and police have arrested two teenagers and charged them with murder. Jose Guerrero, 20, was last seen on Dec. 21 He told his loved ones he was quickly running...
Comments / 1