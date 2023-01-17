ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
HollywoodLife

Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Meet Up In LA After Taking Trip Together Last Weekend

Robin Wright and Sean Penn have been spotted together once again. The exes, who divorced in 2010 after two kids and a 14 year marriage, were seen catching up in Los Angeles on Friday, January 20, in the photos published by Daily Mail. Robin, 56, stayed casual in a gray sweatshirt, sneakers and jeans as she smiled approaching her ex-husband, 62. The actor echoed her vibe in jeans and a white t-shirt along with a black vest. Robin kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses and hair in a ponytail.
LOS ANGELES, CA

