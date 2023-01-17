ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead following shooting in Chandler, PD says; suspect identified

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person has been arrested, following a deadly shooting in the East Valley city. The shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Police officials say just after 9:24 a.m., they received a call about a sound of shots in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man killed in hit-and-run crash near 28th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m. for a crash investigation. Police say a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One person dead, another in critical condition after Tempe shooting

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in Tempe Wednesday night. Police were called to a scene concerning two people with gunshot wounds. The incident occurred near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 9:10 p.m. The victims were believed to have...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year

PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Goodyear Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, and at least a dozen police cars are reportedly at the scene. No officers were injured, according to reports, and the suspect...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure

PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd

Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner

PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy