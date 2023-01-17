CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person has been arrested, following a deadly shooting in the East Valley city. The shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Police officials say just after 9:24 a.m., they received a call about a sound of shots in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

