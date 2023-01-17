Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car near 24th Street and Thomas Road
A man is dead after he was hit by a car near 24th Street and Thomas Road in central Phoenix late Thursday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead following shooting in Chandler, PD says; suspect identified
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person has been arrested, following a deadly shooting in the East Valley city. The shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Police officials say just after 9:24 a.m., they received a call about a sound of shots in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted
MESA, Ariz. - A severely injured man was found in the parking lot of a Mesa Goodwill earlier this week, and police are asking for the public's help in solving his murder. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was not breathing when officers found him at a location near Gilbert Road and University Drive just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix armed robbery
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery in west Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near 28th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m. for a crash investigation. Police say a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
fox10phoenix.com
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
AZFamily
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix shooting; two others hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez,...
ABC 15 News
One person dead, another in critical condition after Tempe shooting
TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in Tempe Wednesday night. Police were called to a scene concerning two people with gunshot wounds. The incident occurred near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 9:10 p.m. The victims were believed to have...
ABC 15 News
One dead after Goodyear, Buckeye police involved in shooting near 75th and Southern avenues
LAVEEN, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police officers Thursday afternoon near 75th and Southern avenues. Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say it happened when officers were in the process of apprehending an adult suspect from a previous robbery that took place at a smoke shop in Goodyear on January 15.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year
PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, and at least a dozen police cars are reportedly at the scene. No officers were injured, according to reports, and the suspect...
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
ABC 15 News
17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd
Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
Comments / 2