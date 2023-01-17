Political Rewind: Kemp to deliver budget address from Davos; ACA turning 10; YSL rappers on trial

Read full article on original website
An earlier presidential primary could be a boon for Georgia's economy
As Georgia's prominent role in national politics continues to grow, so too might the financial benefit to businesses and industries across the Peach State. Recent high-profile elections for governor, U.S. Senate and the 2020 presidential race saw hundreds of millions of dollars flow each year into campaign coffers and, in turn, into local businesses, restaurants, hotels and event venues that have welcomed a national audience.
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
Lawmakers: Speaker Jon Burns looks ahead at prominent issues in the 2023 legislative session
Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) spoke Thursday about key issues the House of Representatives will address throughout the 2023 legislative session. Burns announced that he is making changes to some House committees. The former Health and Human Services committee will be split into two committees, and a special committee on health care has been added.
Florida says AP class teaches critical race theory. Here's what's really in the course
Florida's Department of Education has rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American Studies — saying the class indoctrinates students to "a political agenda." "As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which...
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
Georgia Today: Protestors charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, India Arie chats
On the Friday Jan. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta protesters charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, rise in guns stolen from cars, India Arie chats with us. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On...
Georgia jobless rate stays flat in December
ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate remained flat at 3% last month, Bruce Thompson, the state’s new commissioner of labor, reported Thursday. However, the state set an all-time high for jobs, increasing almost 6,000 from November, while the jobless rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national unemployment rate.
A judge fines Trump and his lawyer for a 'frivolous' suit against his political foes
A Florida judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused...
Arizona executions are on hold until a review ordered by the governor is completed
PHOENIX — Arizona's attorney general has put a hold on executions in the state until the completion of a review of death penalty protocols ordered by the new governor due to the state's history of mismanaging executions. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona's first Democratic governor...
Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement
LISTEN: GPB’s Ambria Burton asks Democratic state Sen. Sonya Halpern on what made her want to participate in a ride-along with Georgia State Patrol. —— State Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents District 39 in the Georgia Legislature, recently participated in an evening ride-along with the Georgia State Patrol.
Why heavy winter rain and snow won't be enough to pull the West out of a megadrought
This winter, the West has been slammed by wet weather. Heavy rains have pummeled California, and the Rocky Mountains are getting buried with snow. That's good news for the Colorado River, where that moisture hints at a possible springtime boost for massive reservoirs that have been crippled by drought. Climate scientists, though, say the 40 million people who use the river's water should take the good news with a grain of salt.
Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat
In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
