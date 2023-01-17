Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Corvias Year in Review: Significant Milestones Advanced Military, Higher Education and Municipal Partnerships
WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Corvias achieved numerous performance milestones during 2022 across all of its partnerships and is grateful for the efforts of its approximately 750 employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005554/en/ At Fort Riley, Kansas, Corvias CEO Chris Wilson (left), Managing Director Peter Sims (right) and the local team participated in a volunteer event as part of Corvias’ core principles of giving back to the communities we serve. (Photo: Business Wire)
smallbiztrends.com
Grants Up to $50,000 Available for Businesses Across the U.S.
Small business grants can help entrepreneurs achieve a huge range of goals, from energy upgrades to hosting special events. Amounts for these grants can also vary widely depending on what each program aims to provide. This week, cities and local organizations announced grant programs with a huge range of purposes and available funds. Read on for a full list.
smallbiztrends.com
Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification. The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
technode.global
Ten Filipino startups complete the 917Ventures Accelerator Program by 500 Global
500 Global, a global venture capital firm, hosted Demo Day on January 18 in collaboration with the Philippines’ corporate venture builder 917Ventures, marking the culmination of a ten-week virtual accelerator program designed to scale ten 917Ventures portfolio companies. Held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, Demo Day...
accessinternational.media
Dinolift recognised for sustainability efforts
Dinolift has been awarded a silver level rating for sustainability following an assessment carried out by sustainability experts EcoVadis. The Finland-based access equipment manufacturer participated in an evaluation last year, in which the company’s sustainability management system was reviewed, with environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement all key criteria that EcoVadis assessed.
The war for talent has turned into a ‘war for skills’
“What a lot of CEOs and CFOs are grappling with now is the anticipation of this recession and continued inflation, and managing against those dynamics in an environment where we’re still seeing a lot of demand,” says Mark Elliott, CFO of the consulting firm Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). “It doesn’t feel like a normal recession in that sense.”
PriceSmart Announces Joint Technology Platform Project with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- PriceSmart is the first retailer in Latin America to adopt the ELERA TM Commerce Platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as the international membership warehouse club looks to transform its front-end experience for its members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005117/en/ PriceSmart is the first retailer in Latin America to adopt the ELERA™ Commerce Platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as the international membership warehouse club looks to transform its front-end experience for its members. (Photo: Business Wire)
digg.com
The Average Internship Pay In Every State And By Industry, Mapped
You should pay your interns a fair and competitive wage if you've got the power to do so. Internships offer prospective workers a foot in the door. They're opportunities geared towards new entrants in the job market but expect the same output of work as experienced workers and often pay less than industry standards.
psychologytoday.com
3 Keys to Success in College
Although students come to the university to learn, there is a barrier that prevents them from learning—the vice of “knowingness.”. Many college students adopt the attitude of “careerism” and pursue marketable majors that will increase their chances of getting a job. With immigrants and refugees coming...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
POLITICO
Warner: Cybersecurity shouldn't be an 'afterthought'
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) says he hopes to introduce legislation this quarter to bolster health care organizations’ defenses and possibly require them to meet minimum standards. Health care cybersecurity is a pressing issue. Nearly 50 million patients’ data was breached in 2021 alone, according to HHS. In November,...
