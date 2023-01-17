LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world. Today’s show includes the latest on the investigation into the University of Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, the US Appeals Court is set to hear the NCAA’s case over pay for athletes, MSU women’s basketball falls to a tough competitor while the men face Rutgers tonight, plus what teams are being fined for the luxury tax.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO