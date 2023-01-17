Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU football to see new faces
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football not expected to sign new players during the February signing period and 13 transfer portal incoming players means there will be a lot of new faces in spring practice. Whether MSU needs 13 portal players every year moving forward remains to be seen...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Weiss out at Michigan and MSU men down Rutgers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes the latest on University of Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss being let go from the organization, Michigan State men’s basketball bounces back against Rutgers, and a Spartan alum is honored by his former NHL team. More Sports News:
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic boys, girls sweep Portland on the road
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars boys beat Portland 49-37 Friday. Jack Jacobs scored 11 points and Dew Tolfree added eight. The boys team is now 4-7. The girls followed, and the Cougars followed up with a 64-41 win over the Raiders. They’ve won seven in a row,...
WILX-TV
Lansing Christian Pilgrims get big win over Webberville
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Christian Pilgrms boys’ basketball team took down Webberville 50-29 on Friday for their second straight win. The Pilgrims got help from Tim Sullivan’s 17 points and Benji Sambaer’s 15. The Pilgrims are smackdab in the middle of the Greater Lansing Activities...
WILX-TV
Dewitt girls rebound from heartbreaker at Haslett with dominating win over East Lansing
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt lost a heartbreaker earlier this week to Haslett as a Panther shot rolled off the rim as time expired. They took their frustrations out on East Lansing Friday night with a 63 to 32 victory. The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game...
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
WILX-TV
Williamston girls take down Mason Bulldogs
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team took down Mason on Friday, 38-23. The Hornets kept Mason scoreless in the first quarter, and never gave that lead up. The Hornets are now 8-6 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak, and face Detroit Edison...
WILX-TV
Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia boys basketball team got their 10th win of the season in grind-it-out fashion over Lansing Sexton Friday night. Bulldogs Senior Lance Atkinson led all scorers with 24 points as Ionia turned a tie game at halftime into a double-digit win. The win moved Ionia...
Former Saginaw star recovers from concussions, returns to MSU lineup
Moira Joiner didn’t necessarily have to listen to her doctors or her coaches. But the former Saginaw Heritage star had to listen to her brain.
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
WILX-TV
East Lansing, DeWitt student nominated for military academy admission
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan students were nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow for admission to military academies. Following a highly competitive application process of interviews by veterans, military and community leaders, John Crotteau of East Lansing was nominated for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Ryder Thompson of DeWitt received a nomination for a place at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
WILX-TV
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Laingsburg stays unbeaten with win at Potterville
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack are off to its best start since 1997. Daniel Morrill’s club moved to 11-0 after a 59-35 win at Potterville to remain the lone unbeaten atop the CMAC. “Nobody hangs a banner for 11-0 and so our goals and the things that...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh investigation and MLB luxury tax
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world. Today’s show includes the latest on the investigation into the University of Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, the US Appeals Court is set to hear the NCAA’s case over pay for athletes, MSU women’s basketball falls to a tough competitor while the men face Rutgers tonight, plus what teams are being fined for the luxury tax.
WILX-TV
Ovid-Elsie Boys throttle Montrose 76-47
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders have won six games in a row, their latest a 76-47 home victory over the Montrose Rams. Currently, the Marauders have a hold on the top spot in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, their only loss of the season coming to Durand in mid-December.
WILX-TV
Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
