East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

In My View: MSU football to see new faces

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football not expected to sign new players during the February signing period and 13 transfer portal incoming players means there will be a lot of new faces in spring practice. Whether MSU needs 13 portal players every year moving forward remains to be seen...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Staudt on Sports: Weiss out at Michigan and MSU men down Rutgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes the latest on University of Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss being let go from the organization, Michigan State men’s basketball bounces back against Rutgers, and a Spartan alum is honored by his former NHL team. More Sports News:
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic boys, girls sweep Portland on the road

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars boys beat Portland 49-37 Friday. Jack Jacobs scored 11 points and Dew Tolfree added eight. The boys team is now 4-7. The girls followed, and the Cougars followed up with a 64-41 win over the Raiders. They’ve won seven in a row,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Christian Pilgrims get big win over Webberville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Christian Pilgrms boys’ basketball team took down Webberville 50-29 on Friday for their second straight win. The Pilgrims got help from Tim Sullivan’s 17 points and Benji Sambaer’s 15. The Pilgrims are smackdab in the middle of the Greater Lansing Activities...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston girls take down Mason Bulldogs

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team took down Mason on Friday, 38-23. The Hornets kept Mason scoreless in the first quarter, and never gave that lead up. The Hornets are now 8-6 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak, and face Detroit Edison...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia boys basketball team got their 10th win of the season in grind-it-out fashion over Lansing Sexton Friday night. Bulldogs Senior Lance Atkinson led all scorers with 24 points as Ionia turned a tie game at halftime into a double-digit win. The win moved Ionia...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing, DeWitt student nominated for military academy admission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan students were nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow for admission to military academies. Following a highly competitive application process of interviews by veterans, military and community leaders, John Crotteau of East Lansing was nominated for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Ryder Thompson of DeWitt received a nomination for a place at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Shuffle to open January 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh investigation and MLB luxury tax

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world. Today’s show includes the latest on the investigation into the University of Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, the US Appeals Court is set to hear the NCAA’s case over pay for athletes, MSU women’s basketball falls to a tough competitor while the men face Rutgers tonight, plus what teams are being fined for the luxury tax.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Ovid-Elsie Boys throttle Montrose 76-47

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders have won six games in a row, their latest a 76-47 home victory over the Montrose Rams. Currently, the Marauders have a hold on the top spot in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, their only loss of the season coming to Durand in mid-December.
MONTROSE, MI
WILX-TV

Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI

