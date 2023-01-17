Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
Blazers ‘Voice of God’ Bill Schonely ‘great showman’
Kerry Eggers spoke with KOIN 6 News to share his insights on Bill Schonely, who died Saturday at the age of 93.
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
"We Gave Into Their Physicality" | Utah Struggles Late, Falls 117-106 To Brooklyn
After winning four of five, Utah entered Friday night looking like a team capable of making a run over the next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline. But then Kyrie Irving came to town. Despite trailing by double digits early in the game, the Jazz battled back to...
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
Legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. – Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely passed away on Saturday, January 21 at the age of 93. Schonely was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the first-born child of Walter and Juanita Schonely. He served in the Marine Corps, where he hosted a sports show for Armed Forces Radio overseas. Schonely then continued his broadcast career in Seattle with radio station KVI and as the voice of the Seattle Totems in the Western Hockey League. His wide-ranging sports broadcasting experience also included University of Washington football, Seattle Angels baseball, the Oakland Seals in the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball’s Seattle Pilots before joining the Trail Blazers.
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes in Paris
We know who was the most important Bulls player, Michael Jordan, obviously. We know who was the fastest Bulls player, Derrick Rose, probably. And now we know who is the most romantic Bulls player, Derrick Jones Jr., certainly. “Once I knew we were coming here to Paris, I had it...
France, NBA announce comprehensive plan to elevate basketball in France and Africa
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today announced a comprehensive plan to collaborate on a variety of initiatives that will elevate basketball in France and Africa at all levels. The French Government and the NBA are forming a working group of senior level executives and will coordinate with the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) to develop these plans further, culminating with a formal partnership that will be announced in conjunction with the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris, where basketball will be a featured sport.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 20
After that slow slate on Thursday, we’re back to normal here. We have eight games making up this Friday card, which is the perfect amount for DFS. That means we have plenty of players to pick from, and there are not too many to be overwhelmed with. Injury Report.
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty
Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
Deni Avdija's undeniable defensive impact
With NBA offenses performing at a historic rate and individual offensive skills higher than ever, it’s crucial that teams have a versatile perimeter they can rely on. In his third season out of Israel, Deni Avdija has turned himself into that guy for the Wizards. When it comes to...
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Grizzlies 1-20-23
The Lakers (20-25) face the Grizzlies (31-13) on Friday evening in the first of three matchups this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The Lakers have been without Anthony...
Bulls ready to face Pistons, return to Paris for the first time since 1997
Paris Thursday is coming to a standstill as the Bulls prepare to play the Detroit Pistons in a rare regular season NBA game in Europe. It’s not quite what this suggests or the NBA might like to believe, but it could prove to be a revolutionary day. The city...
Recap: Dominant start launches Wizards to 116-105 win over Knicks
The Wizards walked into Madison Square Garden needing a win to get things back on track, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), they did just that. In Bradley Beal's return to the court, the Wizards took down the Knicks 116-105.
Nikola Jokic passes Alex English to become Nuggets' all-time assists leader
Already the Denver Nuggets all-time leading rebounder, Nikola Jokic passed Hall of Famer Alex English to become the franchise leader in assists on Wednesday night in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic recorded his 3,680th career assist in the third quarter on an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,...
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. I want to note that the top player to grab is Cameron Johnson as he returns from his injury, but he’s just over the 60% threshold. Make sure he’s not on your waiver wire.
