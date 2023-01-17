On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.

BUCKS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO