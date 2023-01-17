ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Polar Ignite 3 fitness watch review: Excellent battery, not great performance

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

While the likes of the Apple Watch may dominate the field in Apple-land, there’s still plenty of room for alternatives, regardless of smartphone platform. Many of these competitors, like Garmin and Polar, focus largely on health and fitness — and the latest of these is the new Polar Ignite 3.

The Polar Ignite 3 makes some big changes compared to the Polar Ignite 2. However, it also gets a raised price tag that puts it up against some serious competition — including the Garmin Venu 2 and the Apple Watch SE.

Can the Polar Ignite 3 actually go up against that competition?

Polar Ignite 3 design and display

The first thing to notice about the Polar Ignite 3 is its design. It’s a relatively sleek and stylish design overall, with a round face and a removable strap. The watch comes in a few different colors, but for this review, we’re looking at the black model.

What’s nice is that the watch has a generally thin and light profile which should look good on most wrists. Unfortunately, it only comes in one size though so if you have smaller wrists then you might want to consider going with another option.

The big news for the Ignite 3 is the much-improved display. It’s an AMOLED panel, so you can expect deep blacks and bright colors. There are also a number of different backlight options that you can choose from, although if you’re using the watch outdoors then we’d recommend going with the brightest option. The resolution is 416 x 416 pixels, which means it should be plenty sharp enough for most tasks.

Polar Ignite 3 specs and sensors

The Polar Ignite 3 is being billed largely as a sports watch, and fitness tracking is front-and-center. The watch has a dual-frequency GPS and Polar’s Precision Prime heart rate monitor, which allows for tracking of a range of metrics, including basic heart rate, heart rate variability, and more. That’s on top of obvious metrics, like steps and calories burned.

You can also track sleep with the Ignite 3, and it seems to offer mostly similar readings as the Apple Watch that I normally wear. That’s good news — the Apple Watch is considered among the more accurate consumer sleep trackers out there.

The device has a decent selection of other sensors, but it’s not as advanced as more expensive trackers, which can track things like blood oxygen and take EKG readings. It should do just fine for most people, but if you want those advanced features, you’ll have to shell out for a more expensive tracker.

Polar Ignite 3 battery and charging

One of the big advantages of the Polar Ignite 3 over many other smartwatches out there is the battery life. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Ignite 3 can last up to five days in watch mode — although that will take a hit if you use training mode, with it lasting up to 30 hours. That’s still quite good compared to many other devices out there. Charging is also easy and convenient — though you will have to use the proprietary charging cable.

Generally, I hope smartwatches continue to get better in battery life. While I have gotten into the routine of charging my Apple Watch in the morning and evening, it would be nice to not have to worry about it quite as much.

Polar Ignite 3 software and performance

The Polar Ignite 3 features a 192Mhz processor that Polar says is “high-speed.” Unfortunately, I found that the performance of the watch wasn’t quite up to where I would have liked it. While performing basic tasks such as opening apps and scrolling through menus, there was a noticeable amount of lag. It wasn’t horrible all the time, but it was definitely frustrating at times when I just wanted to get something done quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIjUp_0kHu3gwa00

The overall software experience on the Polar Ignite 3 isn’t bad — and actually, Polar recently redesigned it. It’s a lot better than it was before. There are new watch faces that show a lot of information at a glance, and notifications are richer and more detailed. There are also better media controls, so it’s much easier to control things quickly and easily.

That said, there is still a lot missing from the Ignite 3 when it comes to software features. Third-party apps, digital assistants, and payment options are all missing, and these are all features that you can find on some of the best smartwatches out there. So if you’re looking for a watch with advanced features like that, this might not be the one for you.

Conclusions

The Polar Ignite 3 is an interesting smartwatch that offers good value for money. It has decent battery life, a sharp display, and good tracking capabilities — but it’s lacking in the software department. So if you’re looking for something with more advanced features like third-party apps, digital assistants, and payment options then this isn’t the watch for you. But if you’re looking for a solid sports watch with good tracking capabilities, then the Ignite 3 is definitely worth considering.

The competition

The Polar Ignite 3 competes with a range of other sports watches, including the Garmin Venu 2 and the Apple Watch SE. Of these two competitors, the Venu 2 offers many of the same features and better software for less, while the Apple Watch is the best of the three for software features — though neither one has quite as good battery life as the Polar Ignite 3.

Should I buy the Polar Ignite 3?

Maybe, but only if you prioritize things like battery life over software features.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How HomePod 2 compares to its predecessor

Apple just unveiled the HomePod 2. With that, customers that couldn’t buy the first generation or just missed a fuller sound made by Apple can now order this second iteration, which will become available on February 3 for $299. Here’s how this product compares to the previous version:
BGR.com

M2 Pro MacBook Pro Amazon preorder deal gives you $50 off

Apple unveiled the 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week. The laptops feature the expected M2 Pro and M2 Max chip upgrades. The notebooks are available for preorder from Apple and other retailers before their January 24th release date. But there’s already a great preorder deal for the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro that you can take advantage of right now: Amazon gives you a $50 discount on the base model.
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $50 off Echo Show 10, kitchen essentials, Beats headphone discounts, $40 off Fitbit, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. We were blown away by some of the deals this Thursday. They actually cover a wide array of areas that you may be looking to improve on in your home or life. For example, you can save $50 off the latest Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). There are Beats headphones that are down more than they normally are, and you can save on fitness trackers like Fitbit smartwatches.
BGR.com

MacBook Pro M2 Pro & M2 Max specs: Longer battery life, HDMI 2.1, more

The new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips has now been announced. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, this computer succeeds the high-end 2021 MacBook Pro models. Here are the differences between them alongside the highlights of this new generation. Longer battery life: the 16-inch MacBook Pro...
BGR.com

Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale

When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
ZDNet

How to sound better on iPhone calls

It's weird how many really neat and useful features Apple builds into its operating systems, but then hides them. I use iOS, iPadOS, and macOS every day, and I'm still coming across new features regularly. Also: This hidden iPhone feature can help you fall asleep faster. This is a feature...
BGR.com

7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn

Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
BGR.com

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro with faster Wi-Fi 6E appears in regulatory database

Apple is widely expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year. The 2023 refresh will be mild compared to the 2021 Pro laptops, as Apple won’t alter the overall design. The new MacBook Pro’s main upgrade concerns performance, as the new laptops will rock Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. But there might be various other minor upgrades that could improve the 2023 MacBook Pro experience.
BGR.com

Apple announces M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini starting at $599

Apple just announced a new generation of Mac mini with the M2 and M2 Pro chips. With that, this entry-level Mac becomes more powerful, capable, and affordable, starting at $599. Alongside it, Apple announced a high-end MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. According to Apple, the...
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
BGR.com

iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using

Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra may have new Isocell HP2 sensor for better low-light photography

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st during its first press conference with an audience in three years. But Samsung fans who follow leaks already know almost everything about the design, specs, and features of the Galaxy S23 lineup. And it looks like Samsung is ready to reveal more details about the phones’ capabilities. The company just unveiled its newest Isocell HP2 chip, a 200-megapixel camera sensor targeting flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
BGR.com

Nreal Air smart glasses review: A lightweight augmented reality experience

Mixed reality products are well and truly on the way. While the likes of the Meta Quest Pro perhaps isn’t the best bang for your buck, the Quest 2 is still a great product that makes virtual reality a whole lot more fun. But Meta isn’t the only player around — and companies like Nreal have been building some pretty interesting options.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs just leaked

The Galaxy S23 launch event is two weeks away, but the rumors and leaks keep on coming. The latest one happens to be a massive leak that details the full specs of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus handsets. These are next-gen Samsung flagships featuring the traditional Galaxy S design. They won’t ship with a built-in S Pen stylus like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which serves as a Note replacement.
BGR.com

M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmark results show a 30% faster GPU

Geekbench scores already showed how faster the M2 Pro processor is compared to the M1 Max chip in CPU performance. Now, new tests spotted by MacRumors highlight the graphic performance of the M2 Pro and M2 Max are about 30% faster than their predecessors. These tests align with what Apple...
BGR.com

Apple activated the HomePod mini’s secret temperature sensor

Nearly two years after discontinuing the HomePod, Apple announced a second-generation model on Wednesday. The new HomePod looks similar to the 2018 model, but there are several notable upgrades. The second-generation HomePod adds higher-quality audio, support for Matter’s smart home standard, and new features that weren’t present on the original. One such feature is a built-in temperature and humidity sensor, and although this wasn’t initially available on the HomePod mini, Apple has quietly activated it, some users have found.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy