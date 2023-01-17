Iowans pack Capitol to debate Kim Reynolds' controversial private school scholarships bill

Iowans packed the Capitol rotunda Tuesday night, holding signs and decked out in slogans, to tell lawmakers how they feel about Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature education proposal.

More than 120 Iowans — parents, teachers, school administrators and lobbyists — signed up to speak during a 90-minute public hearing. Hundreds more submitted written comments online. In the end, 44 got the chance to share their thoughts directly with lawmakers.

Iowans gathered in the rotunda cheered after every barely audible speech that played on a livestream of the meeting.

Some wore bright yellow shirts that read “YES to ESAs.” Others held signs that said “I support Iowa’s public schools” and “Tax $$ for public schools.”

More members of the public lined the seats on either side of the committee room, holding red signs that said "NO VOUCHERS" in bold text.

House Democrats, who oppose the bill, said 73% of the comments submitted online opposed the bill, while 27% were in favor.

Iowa Republicans, led by Reynolds herself, made clear that her proposal, House Study Bill 1 , is their top priority during this legislative session.

The bill would phase in over three years and eventually allow any Iowa student to access about $7,600 in state money per year to be used to pay for private school. Public schools would also gain access to about $1,200 in new money for each private school student in the state.

Reynolds' staff estimates the bill would cost about $341 million annually once it's fully phased in.

Supporters rally for choice, opponents say not everyone can choose

Samantha Fett, a former Carlisle school board member, said more families wanted different educational options since schools went online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Iowans currently have a choice in choosing a Pre-K school. They also have a choice in choosing a college," Fett said. "But anything K-12, that’s off limits because we’re threatened by the power of teacher unions."

Other speakers said both public and private education offer important options for families — and parents should be able to choose the best fit.

"It simply makes sense that we know that kids might need different environments that private schools can offer or that public schools can offer," said Lindsay Laurich, superintendent of Siouxland Christian Schools.

But several parents were concerned that their children would be unable to attend a private school, even if they wanted to, because of specific disabilities or other special needs. Nonpublic schools in Iowa have discretion over which students they accept.

Jazlyn Fitz said her son Sam attends seventh grade in Des Moines Public Schools. He’s received specialized support for autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, including a one-on-one associate in classes and additional help for math, reading and behavior.

“In my mind, vouchers are discriminatory toward disabled children, because there is no guarantee or mandate that they will be accepted and properly supported in private schools,” she said.

Other opponents to the bill noted that Iowa’s private schools may turn away LGBTQ students and families for religious reasons.

“The thing about religious institutions is, we are allowed to say no. And unfortunately, we do — a lot,” said the Rev. Birgit Stevens. “This bill is not about parent or student choice, it’s about school leaders’ choice. And in Iowa, most, almost all — over 90% — of our private schools are religious schools.”

Dan Zylstra, head of schools at Pella Christian Schools, came to speak in favor of the bill. He said his previous experience as a superintendent of a rural Indiana school district shows similar programs work.

"School choice did not decimate my rural public school district," he said. "A few students drove 30 miles to the nearest Christian school, a few open enrolled to other public districts, but the vast majority stayed in my school district. And we loved it."

Opponents also criticized the price tag for the bill, arguing the money would be better used in public schools. Reynolds’ office estimates the bill will cost $918 million to implement over the first four years.

“Do you know what West Des Moines could do with even a small portion of that $1 billion?” asked Fannette Elliott, a West Des Moines guardian and school board member.

Elliott said West Des Moines cut over $2 million from its budget in 2021, resulting in the end of the eighth grade art program.

Rules change would exempt the private schools bill from the budget committee process

On Tuesday morning, House Republicans advanced a rules change that would exempt the private schools bill from going through the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees, which are normally tasked with considering bills that have an impact on the budget or on taxes, respectively.

The rules change passed the House Administration and Rules Committee on Tuesday morning on a party-line vote and will be considered by the full Iowa House in the near future.

The exception would apply to all bills assigned to the Education Reform Committee — a new committee that House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, created to consider the governor's bill.

Previous versions of Reynolds' private school scholarships bill have failed to pass the committee level in the Iowa House in previous years. Grassley said the same thing won't happen this year.

"I’ve been clear with the creation of the Education Reform Committee and probably for over a month now that this bill … was going to have a vote on the floor of the House and there wasn’t going to be a committee procedure that didn’t allow that to happen," he said. "For two sessions now that has been the case, and we feel that Iowans have an expectation, whether you support it or you don’t, that a committee procedure should not be the reason in which Iowans don’t get to see where the Legislature stands."

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said exempting the governor's bill from the normal Appropriations Committee process circumvents transparency and "is just against good governance."

"Frankly, we’re supposed to be an independent body that doesn’t work for the governor," she said. "And if the governor wants to push this through then she can do that, but this is not our role to rush this process along for anyone else."

Grassley said he will consider the bill's budget impact in the Education Reform Committee and that "those decisions are not being taken lightly." He said House Republicans are being transparent by holding a public hearing.

"So I don’t want this to be an argument that I’m trying to hide anything or sneak anything through," he said.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller .

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowans pack Capitol to debate Kim Reynolds' controversial private school scholarships bill