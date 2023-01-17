Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
KELOLAND TV
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
KELOLAND TV
Happy Year of the Rabbit!
We’re getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year in more than one way! First on today’s show we learned about a local celebration that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar Fest Sioux Falls. Then we sat down with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to learn more...
KELOLAND TV
Cheer and dance competition to host fundraiser for Kaylee’s Kindness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of dance and cheer teams from the five-state area will be making their way to Sioux Falls this weekend for the Dakota Spirit Valentine’s classic. This year, the competition will include a fundraiser for a cause that hits close to home. 17-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND TV
Egg prices affecting local restaurant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
KELOLAND TV
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
What causes black ice?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is no major snowfalls in the forecast but there is another dangerous winter topic, black ice. In winter there are several things that make driving very difficult. There’s blowing snow, creating slick roadways, visibility issues, and drifting. There’s snowfall amounts, the more snow on the ground, the harder it is for smaller vehicles to get around. There’s also fog that creates visibility issues and it can also freeze to the roadways causing black ice.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Wesleyan to be option for Presentation students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Presentation College students have another option to complete degrees. Dakota Wesleyan University announced Friday that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation. DWU will be the first South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation said it has teach-out options with three other colleges in North Dakota, Michigan and Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
KELOLAND TV
VPD: Watch for fake money being used
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion police department is sending out a warning about fake money being used in the city. Police say a common indicator is the presence of “For Motion Picture or Product Use Only” located somewhere on the bill. Sioux Falls police have also...
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
