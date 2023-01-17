SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is no major snowfalls in the forecast but there is another dangerous winter topic, black ice. In winter there are several things that make driving very difficult. There’s blowing snow, creating slick roadways, visibility issues, and drifting. There’s snowfall amounts, the more snow on the ground, the harder it is for smaller vehicles to get around. There’s also fog that creates visibility issues and it can also freeze to the roadways causing black ice.

