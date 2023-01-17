ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

As extra SNAP benefits expire, are local food pantries prepared?

WINDBER, Pa. (WJAC) — The Windber Area Community Kitchen -- also known as W.A.C.K. -- feeds thousands of people across our region every year. Housed inside the Calvary United Methodist Church in Windber, they provide free, home-cooked meals two Saturdays a month to nourish the "body and soul" of community members.
WINDBER, PA
WJAC TV

'School is a safe place:' Easing student anxiety amid shooting threats

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Students at Greater Johnstown School District headed back into the classroom Thursday morning. That's after classes were cancelled the last two days due to "school shooting threats" made towards the district. "We're here for them. We just want to make sure we calm their...
WJAC TV

New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Punxsutawney Phil to be final inductee in Meteorologist Hall of Fame

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center announced that Punxsutawney Phil will be inducted this year as the final member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. Staff says that Punxsutawney Phil began his forecasting career in 1887 and has inspired songs, poetry and cinema...
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

