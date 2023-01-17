Read full article on original website
Hundreds of area vocational students participate in annual 'skills competition'
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Several hundred local area vocational school students participated in the annual "USA Skills Competition” earlier this week. They competed against one another to show proficiency in areas such as automotive repair, service and technology; as well as the fields of masonry, carpentry and cosmetology.
As extra SNAP benefits expire, are local food pantries prepared?
WINDBER, Pa. (WJAC) — The Windber Area Community Kitchen -- also known as W.A.C.K. -- feeds thousands of people across our region every year. Housed inside the Calvary United Methodist Church in Windber, they provide free, home-cooked meals two Saturdays a month to nourish the "body and soul" of community members.
'School is a safe place:' Easing student anxiety amid shooting threats
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Students at Greater Johnstown School District headed back into the classroom Thursday morning. That's after classes were cancelled the last two days due to "school shooting threats" made towards the district. "We're here for them. We just want to make sure we calm their...
New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
PSP: Bedford couple accused of stealing, cashing over $5K in forged checks
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a local couple is facing dozens of counts of forgery and theft-related charges, accused of stealing several checks from a relative. Troopers say Dwaine and Margo Morris allegedly stole the checks and forged the relative's signature in order...
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
Punxsutawney Phil to be final inductee in Meteorologist Hall of Fame
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center announced that Punxsutawney Phil will be inducted this year as the final member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. Staff says that Punxsutawney Phil began his forecasting career in 1887 and has inspired songs, poetry and cinema...
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Troopers: Cambria Co. care worker accused of alleged overdose while caring for patient
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say a local care worker is facing charges after being accused of allegedly overdosing while caring for a patient. Authorities say last February, troopers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an "uncooperative" EMS patient. Investigators say...
Officials: Suspect in custody following threat investigation in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a...
Woman enters guilty plea in fatal Hornerstown shooting, court dockets show
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court documents, a woman who was charged last spring in a fatal shooting in the Hornerstown-section of Johnstown entered a guilty plea earlier this week. Arlaya Morris was arrested last April for the shooting death of 60-year-old Edward West, who police say...
