Somerset County, PA

WTAJ

Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH

Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
ARMAGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Greater Johnstown School District Arrest

Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT

Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA

