Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
Man sentenced to prison in deadly 2017 Westmoreland Co. stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
Woman enters guilty plea in fatal Hornerstown shooting, court dockets show
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court documents, a woman who was charged last spring in a fatal shooting in the Hornerstown-section of Johnstown entered a guilty plea earlier this week. Arlaya Morris was arrested last April for the shooting death of 60-year-old Edward West, who police say...
3 men accused of retail theft at multiple Walmarts jailed in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report. The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday […]
DA: Bedford Co. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford County District Attorney's Office say a New Enterprise man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years. Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts.
Man jailed after forcing woman into bathroom by gunpoint in Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Punxsutawney man is behind bars after he broke into an Altoona home and forced a hostage into the bathroom at gunpoint. At about 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 police were called to a home along the 1000 block of South 10th Street that was being burglarized by Anthony Lacass, 22, […]
TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH
Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
W.Va. man gets 4 years for stealing millions in mining equipment in Armstrong, Indiana counties
A former Beckley, W.Va. man has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years supervised release for stealing nearly $3 million worth of specialized mining equipment from Armstrong and Indiana counties. David Stanley was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November 2019...
Greater Johnstown School District Arrest
Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
13-year-old charged with homicide released with no bail
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m. in Clairton.
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
