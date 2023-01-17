ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hong Kong investor crushed by O’Hare hotel’s devaluation

A Hilton hotel near O’Hare International Airport sold for 50 percent of its previous valuation this week, marking a giant loss for its international owner. The hotel traded hands on December 21 for $18 million, according to Cook County property records. An LLC affiliated with Ketu Amin, the president of Schaumburg-based technology firm Vinakom purchased the property from Hong Kong-based Junson Capital.
CHICAGO, IL
Coldwell Banker planning to shutter some offices around Chicago

The bleeding continues at Coldwell Banker Real Estate. The brokerage plans to close several offices in Chicagoland, The Real Deal has learned. It’s unclear which offices the company plans to shutter, if layoffs will follow or when the process will begin. In a statement, Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell...
CHICAGO, IL
Groupon sues Uptake for $1.5M in unpaid rent

Two Chicago-based technology companies are battling over unpaid rent. Groupon is suing Uptake Technologies for more than $1.5 million for space it’s subleasing at 600 West Chicago Avenue, Crain’s reported. Uptake, an artificial intelligence software company, was founded by Brad Keywell, who also founded Groupon along with his business partner Eric Lefkofsky.
CHICAGO, IL
Bridge, American Landmark hunting for more suburban office buyers

A pair of suburban office property owners are courting buyers, seeking deals for two properties that would amount to about $200 million combined if the sellers get anywhere close to their expected prices amid a depressed market. Skokie-based American Landmark Properties hired Cushman & Wakefield to sell the 20-story Schaumburg...
ROSEMONT, IL
Gold Coast mansion tests luxury market with $10M asking price

Gold Coast homeowners are looking to go big or go back home to San Francisco after listing their renovated 19th-century mansion for just shy of $10 million. The home on Dearborn Parkway is asking $9.75 million in a market where very few residential properties have sold for more than $6 million in the past six years, Crain’s reported. If Jacqui and Richard Hawwa are successful in their ask, they will more than triple their investment on the home they bought in 2013 for $2.9 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Home price growth near new Bears stadium site outruns region

With the Chicago Bears nearing the red zone to score a new stadium deal in Arlington Heights, residential real estate sellers and agents in the northwest suburb are hitting some extra points. A recent analysis of housing prices in the northwest suburb found that even the idea of the NFL...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Is Gold Coast luxury real estate poised for a comeback?

Two homes in Chicago’s high end Gold Coast neighborhood went under contract this week, possibly signifying a strong year for an area of the city where luxury properties were stalling on the market before selling. A third, which was already contingent in December, also went under contract. One of...
CHICAGO, IL

