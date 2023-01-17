Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them
Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
newmexicopbs.org
Proposal from Governor on a New Healthcare Initiative
01.19.23 – Gene and the panel explore the proposal from the Governor to consolidate all the state’s healthcare services with a new initiative. Tom Garrity, founder & president, the Garrity Group Public Relations. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. Edmund Perea, attorney and public safety analyst. For More...
New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation
Senate Bill 99 is a rather short document—just one page.
Senator proposes banning state lawmakers from drinking alcohol before meetings
In most jobs, it's a given to not drink on the job.
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
krwg.org
Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules
New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons On First Day Of 2023 Legislative Session
Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham speaks during the State of the State address at the Roundhouse during the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 17. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Newly elected House Speaker Javier Martinez watches as his family, wife Diana and children Marisela, left, and...
New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies
A New Mexico Representative is trying to make sure students are educated about genocides.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces representative is new chair of state House Appropriations Committee
State Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat, is the new chair of the powerful Appropriations and Finance Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Small was named chair Jan. 17, as the legislature convened in Santa Fe for a 60-day session. He replaces Patricia Lundstrom, D-McKinley, San Juan.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
KRQE News 13
Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
Https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/governor-wants-excess-state-revenue-to-go-towards-economy-education/. Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue …. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/governor-wants-excess-state-revenue-to-go-towards-economy-education/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
State attorney general to push back against county abortion bans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Raul Torrez is ready to take action against New Mexico towns with abortion bans. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding, the right to reproductive health care is protected in this state,” says Torrez. “My office is prepared to defend that right and we are going to do everything that we can […]
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
kunm.org
Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue
The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
searchlightnm.org
Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?
Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
Comments / 0