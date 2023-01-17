ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ladailypost.com

Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them

Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Proposal from Governor on a New Healthcare Initiative

01.19.23 – Gene and the panel explore the proposal from the Governor to consolidate all the state’s healthcare services with a new initiative. Tom Garrity, founder & president, the Garrity Group Public Relations. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. Edmund Perea, attorney and public safety analyst. For More...
krwg.org

Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules

New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education

Https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/governor-wants-excess-state-revenue-to-go-towards-economy-education/. Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue …. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/governor-wants-excess-state-revenue-to-go-towards-economy-education/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State

From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue

The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
searchlightnm.org

Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?

Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

