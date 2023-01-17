Another Wisconsin Winter Storm has frustrated area snow lovers, changing hazards from one to another and still leaving plenty of weather to deal with. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say that some warmer, and drier-than-expected air got wrapped into the system, keeping heavy snow bands to our north and west where around a half a foot may already be on the ground, and leaving us with mostly rain and freezing rain in its wake. That’s more than enough to cause slippery roads, and the Wisconsin DOT indicated either snowy or slippery roads in Sheboygan County as well as all but extreme southeast Wisconsin.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO