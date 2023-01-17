Read full article on original website
WISN
Snow plow crash, all lanes reopen on SB I-894 and Beloit Road
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced on their Twitter account that all lanes on SB Interstate 894 and Beloit Road had been reopened. Today at approximately 11 a.m. a snow plow crash caused a full closure. Exclusive video from News Chopper 12 shows how the vehicle was wrapped in the fence it rolled into.
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County cancels tow ban as conditions improve
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County has canceled its tow ban as conditions improve after the morning snow. The ban impacted I-41 and Highway 441. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. Brown County had issued a tow ban Thursday but there was no...
wtmj.com
40,000 lbs of corn flood Milwaukee roadway in semi rollover crash
MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wind turbine collapse in neighboring Dodge County, WI | Photo courtesy Dave Kolaga
January 20, 2023 – Dodge Co., WI – A wind turbine in the Town of Herman in southeast Dodge County, a few miles west of State Highway 175 and south of State Highway 33 collapsed this morning. According to reports the equipment is located on a wind turbine...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge delayed for third time
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha is hoping the third time's the charm after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the opening of the city's Racine Street Bridge would be delayed once again. The new lift gate bridge, which connects downtown Menasha with Doty Island across the Fox River, was originally...
Fox11online.com
No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like,...
wtaq.com
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Ammonia leak at TNT Crust, three taken to hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning ammonia leak at TNT Crust on the city’s east side. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on January 18 around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street for an ammonia leak. When crews arrived, a ‘substantial’ leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
1065thebuzz.com
Storm Morphs…Less Snow, Still a Mess
Another Wisconsin Winter Storm has frustrated area snow lovers, changing hazards from one to another and still leaving plenty of weather to deal with. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say that some warmer, and drier-than-expected air got wrapped into the system, keeping heavy snow bands to our north and west where around a half a foot may already be on the ground, and leaving us with mostly rain and freezing rain in its wake. That’s more than enough to cause slippery roads, and the Wisconsin DOT indicated either snowy or slippery roads in Sheboygan County as well as all but extreme southeast Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023
WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Large turnout of concerned residents for Washington Co. Land Use & Planning meeting
January 19, 2023 – Town of Erin, WI – Hundreds of people turned out for a 7:30 a.m. public hearing before the Washington County Land Use & Planning Committee to express their concerns regarding a proposal by Washington County to build a trailer on a wetland parcel at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tactical situation on Sunset Drive in Allenton – SWAT Team on standby
January 19, 2023 – Allenton, WI – Washington County Sheriff’s are on scene with a tactical situation at a home in the 6400 block of on Sunset Drive in Allenton. The call came in around 10 p.m. A neighbor said the situation is under control and everyone...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues this morning
An update on snowy conditions in the Green Bay area. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy snow impacts morning drive. The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Updated: 10 hours ago. Road and snow conditions for Thursday morning. Updated: 15 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
