Within the first few minutes of her remarkable directorial debut, “The Starling Girl,” writer-director Laurel Parmet skillfully lays out the impossible paradox that is evangelical Christian purity culture. Flushed and happy after joyfully performing a lyrical worship dance in front of the congregation, 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen, “Little Women”) has powdered sugar wiped from her mouth by her mother Heidi (Wrenn Schmidt, “Nope”) so that she can be presented to the pastor’s son (Austin Abrams, “Do Revenge”) for potential courtship, right before another women pulls Jem aside to scold her for the visibility of her bra underneath her white dress.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO