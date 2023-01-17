ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Why Hyde Isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for “That ’90s Show” Season 1. While all major players from “That ’70s Show” reunite in some form or another on Netflix’s spinoff series, “That ’90s Show,” there is one notable omission — that of Danny Masterson’s Hyde (first name Steven), the original Fox sitcom’s resident troublemaker and burnout.
Questlove’s Untitled Sly Stone Doc Picked Up by Onyx Collective

Onyx Collective has acquired rights to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s untitled Sly Stone documentary, which chronicles the life and legacy of Sly and the Family Stone, it was announced Saturday during its Sundance Film Festival panel. Questlove, who won an Oscar last year for “Summer of Soul (…Or,...
David Crosby, Legendary Musician, Dies at 81

David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” his wife Jan Dance said in a statement shared with Variety.
Bryan Cranston Surprised With Footage of Him as a Dating Service Interviewer in the ’80s: ‘It Actually Worked Really Well’ (Video)

Bryan Cranston is no stranger to the life of a working actor – and the sometimes sideways means of making ends meet that come with it. Sitting with Kelly Clarkson for Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner remembered his early days as an actor waiting tables – “I wasn’t great at the actual etiquette of waiting” – and loading trucks in downtown Los Angeles with fellow thespian Andy Garcia – “Hard work.”
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder

Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft

Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee

Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Repressed Young Woman Seeks Freedom in Assured Indie Debut

Within the first few minutes of her remarkable directorial debut, “The Starling Girl,” writer-director Laurel Parmet skillfully lays out the impossible paradox that is evangelical Christian purity culture. Flushed and happy after joyfully performing a lyrical worship dance in front of the congregation, 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen, “Little Women”) has powdered sugar wiped from her mouth by her mother Heidi (Wrenn Schmidt, “Nope”) so that she can be presented to the pastor’s son (Austin Abrams, “Do Revenge”) for potential courtship, right before another women pulls Jem aside to scold her for the visibility of her bra underneath her white dress.
‘Bad Behaviour’ Review: Alice Englert’s Directorial Debut Comes In and Out of Focus

“Bad Behaviour” is a family affair in more ways than one. It centers on mother Lucy and daughter Dylan, both of whom work in the entertainment industry. Alice Englert (“Ginger & Rosa”), who wrote, directed, and stars as Dylan, would know a little something about that — she’s Jane Campion’s daughter. The “Power of the Dog” auteur even makes a cameo in the film.
