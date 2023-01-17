Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
#2 Eagles Victorious inTop-Five Battle; Lady's Win-Streak Continues
Oklahoma Wesleyan would make the trip to Winfield, Kansas, to try to complete the sweep against the Southwestern College Moundbuilders in a battle between two top-four nationally ranked teams. The Eagles would hold on to win a thrilling 75-73 game to stay undefeated in KCAC play. OKWU was on fire...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Split In First Round of Pawhuska Tournament
The Pawhuska Huskies played in the first round of the Pawhuska Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Huskies would blow past Cleveland 67-30. Pawhuska would try to make up for a poor shooting night earlier this week and did just that hitting nine three’s in the game. This would be the best scoring game the Lady Huskies have had so far this season.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska's Defense Has That Dawg In Them
The Pawhuska Huskies hosted Osage County rival Woodland Tuesday night and kept the momentum rolling with a sweep of the Cougars. The Lady Huskies would struggle shooting the ball but would dominate 45-12. Pawhuska would go into halftime up 16-2. Continuing the dominating defense, the Lady Huskies have prided themselves on all year. PHS has allowed 27 total points in the last two games combined with four quarters allowing two or less points.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Also both Pawhuska teams are in their own tournament on Thursday, along with Oklahoma Union locally. Pawhuska girls will face Cleveland at 1:00, with the Husky guys taking on Rejoice Christian at 2:30. We will have both those games on Sports Talk 1500 AM and 99.1 FM – KPGM.
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
Chances for rain and snow this weekend in Wichita
Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Another cold snap of winter is moving through… though not nearly as bad as December’s.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
KWCH.com
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
thesunflower.com
Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff
With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
KAKE TV
'Those are pot-bellied pigs': Experts say no evidence of feral hogs in Garden Plain, credit state's strict no-hunting law
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) – After the Garden Plain Police Department posted a video last week, it shed a lot of light on the dangers of feral swine. K-State wildlife expert Drew Ricketts saw the video, and along with investigating other reports sent to him of possible feral hogs in the same Lake Afton area, says he has good news.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
