ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

#2 Eagles Victorious inTop-Five Battle; Lady's Win-Streak Continues

Oklahoma Wesleyan would make the trip to Winfield, Kansas, to try to complete the sweep against the Southwestern College Moundbuilders in a battle between two top-four nationally ranked teams. The Eagles would hold on to win a thrilling 75-73 game to stay undefeated in KCAC play. OKWU was on fire...
WINFIELD, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Huskies Split In First Round of Pawhuska Tournament

The Pawhuska Huskies played in the first round of the Pawhuska Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Huskies would blow past Cleveland 67-30. Pawhuska would try to make up for a poor shooting night earlier this week and did just that hitting nine three’s in the game. This would be the best scoring game the Lady Huskies have had so far this season.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska's Defense Has That Dawg In Them

The Pawhuska Huskies hosted Osage County rival Woodland Tuesday night and kept the momentum rolling with a sweep of the Cougars. The Lady Huskies would struggle shooting the ball but would dominate 45-12. Pawhuska would go into halftime up 16-2. Continuing the dominating defense, the Lady Huskies have prided themselves on all year. PHS has allowed 27 total points in the last two games combined with four quarters allowing two or less points.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Also both Pawhuska teams are in their own tournament on Thursday, along with Oklahoma Union locally. Pawhuska girls will face Cleveland at 1:00, with the Husky guys taking on Rejoice Christian at 2:30. We will have both those games on Sports Talk 1500 AM and 99.1 FM – KPGM.
PAWHUSKA, OK
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
Z94

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 9-17

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff

With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy