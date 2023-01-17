The Pawhuska Huskies played in the first round of the Pawhuska Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Huskies would blow past Cleveland 67-30. Pawhuska would try to make up for a poor shooting night earlier this week and did just that hitting nine three’s in the game. This would be the best scoring game the Lady Huskies have had so far this season.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO