NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
J.J. Watt gives endorsement of DeMeco Ryans as potential head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are in the process of hiring a new head coach. One of the candidates is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ryans is a former teammate of recently retired defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Watt gave a ringing endorsement of Ryans as a potential head coach on...
Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions
The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Ex-Broncos RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after swimming accident
There’s great news on the Peyton Hillis front this week. The former NFL running back was recently discharged from a Florida hospital, according to his girlfriend, Angela Cole. “God is so good! 🙏🏻❤️” Cole wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday. “Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The...
Who Dat Nation Reacts to the 4th Anniversary of the NOLA No-Call
I won't over-explain this one. We all know what happened four years ago today. If you haven't seen enough of it on social media, you'll certainly see more than your fair share here. I'm sorry. I am ashamed to share the first four letters of my name with the villain...
