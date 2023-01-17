Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Sand Hill from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Sand Hill. Bro. Kyle Walley and Bro. Nick Chatham will officiate the service with burial to follow in James Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Hillman, Marc Smith, Bobby Davidson, Chris Davidson, Wayne McLeod, Claude Smith, Eric Smith, and T.J. McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church of Sand Hill.

SAND HILL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO