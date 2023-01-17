Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (six, nine, two; FB: nine) (seven, four, eight, two; FB: nine)
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi creates new cyber unit, names 1st director
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new unit to handle cybersecurity in Mississippi is in place and has its first director. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday said the Mississippi Cyber Unit, a component of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, will be the state's centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation and incident reporting and response center.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Billy G. Smith
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Sand Hill from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Sand Hill. Bro. Kyle Walley and Bro. Nick Chatham will officiate the service with burial to follow in James Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Hillman, Marc Smith, Bobby Davidson, Chris Davidson, Wayne McLeod, Claude Smith, Eric Smith, and T.J. McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church of Sand Hill.
Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs
Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office...
