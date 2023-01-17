Another night, another mischievous black bear spotted in a New Bern backyard. NewsChannel 12 viewer John Hagensieker sent in video and some information about the bear, " this is the 3rd time the bear has pulled down the bird feeder in the yard this fall /winter. But the first time I caught him on camera. One of our dogs woke me up at midnight to go outside and when I turned the light on I saw him pulling at the feeder. He slowly headed for the fence. Once I turned on the fence lights and shed light he decided to hop over the fence but didn’t seem to be in a big hurry about it."

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO