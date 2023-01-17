Read full article on original website
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
2 dead, 1 escapes in fire at NC home with no working smoke detectors, fire officials say
Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
WITN
One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three...
wcti12.com
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
WNCT
One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WITN
Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident. The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits. An...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have charged a juvenile with murder in the death of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith, who was shot just after midnight on Monday and crashed his car into an apartment at The District at Tar River. At approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, police arrested a 16-year-old...
publicradioeast.org
Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp
Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation has Riverkeepers concerned about a nearby waterway. Despite assurances by North Carolina Department of Environmental Resources that last year’s spill at White Oak Farms had been cleaned up, recent testing by Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell has revealed concerning levels pollutants in the surface water next to and downstream of the facility.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more than a dozen of his prized dogs dying from dehydration. For years, raising Cane Corso dogs has been Joshua Strand’s passion. He used to have well over...
wcti12.com
Brave, befuddled black bear busted barely barreling by barricade
Another night, another mischievous black bear spotted in a New Bern backyard. NewsChannel 12 viewer John Hagensieker sent in video and some information about the bear, " this is the 3rd time the bear has pulled down the bird feeder in the yard this fall /winter. But the first time I caught him on camera. One of our dogs woke me up at midnight to go outside and when I turned the light on I saw him pulling at the feeder. He slowly headed for the fence. Once I turned on the fence lights and shed light he decided to hop over the fence but didn’t seem to be in a big hurry about it."
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
WITN
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three Lenoir County men face drug charges, while one also faces a gun offense, following the execution of search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South. During the search, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia and...
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
