Navajo Nation Mask Mandate
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation. The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. New tribal President Buu Nygren had pledged to do so while campaigning for the office. He was sworn in earlier this month. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. It applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The change was announced late Friday evening. A public health order says masks are still required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities.
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II...
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District...
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border
TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
