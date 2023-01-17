ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso to celebrate Lunar New Year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with a variety of free special events and activities for the whole family on Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Streetcar. El Paso Streetcar. Families...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations

A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
KFOX 14

Las Cruces warns residents of increase on upcoming gas bill

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Utilities customers were warned about the upcoming January utility bill being higher than normal. The reason - the cost of natural gas prices increased. The cost of natural gas will be passed on to customers. Las Cruces Utilities is offering customers additional...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
EL PASO, TX

