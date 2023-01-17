Read full article on original website
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to celebrate Lunar New Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with a variety of free special events and activities for the whole family on Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Streetcar. El Paso Streetcar. Families...
KFOX 14
Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
KFOX 14
El Paso police chief Greg Allen's martial arts coach remembers, pays tribute to him
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen had a passion for martial arts. KFOX14 spoke to a friend of Allen who spoke about who Allen was as a person. Thomas McKay coached Allen in boxing. McKay, who is the founder of the El Paso Boxing/...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
KFOX 14
Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
KFOX 14
Colleagues of Chief Greg Allen share role in creating animal cruelty unit, fond memories
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The passing of El Paso’s long-standing Police Chief Greg Allen continues to stir the emotions of those who worked with him. A detective with the El Paso Animal Cruelty unit and the former Public Information Officer of the department shared some of the work the chief was involved in aside from policing the community.
KFOX 14
Parents of San Elizario ISD express mixed opinions on new 4-day school week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District announced it will shift from the traditional 5-day-week to a 4-day-week beginning in July of this year. The change has been in the works over the past two years and was announced on Thursday. The Human Resources Director...
KFOX 14
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
KFOX 14
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
KFOX 14
Teachers express concern over blended classrooms at some El Paso ISD campuses
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Several teachers in the El Paso Independent School District told KFOX14 Investigates they do not agree with a new teaching approach that was implemented in some classrooms earlier this school year. Teachers said the district did not provide proper training before it began blending...
KFOX 14
San Elizario ISD board votes to transition to a 4-day week for upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District school board voted and approved to transition to a 4-day week for the 2023-2024 school calendar. The vote happened Wednesday during a regular meeting. In a four-to-one vote, the board members voted to approve a 4-day week schedule,...
KFOX 14
Animal advocates call on the city of El Paso and Animal Services to do more about strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The population of stray dogs in El Paso reached a breaking point as the city shelter and rescues are all overwhelmed and over capacity. With more strays on the streets that has led to residents being attacked by a dog. During a city council...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
KFOX 14
'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations
A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
KFOX 14
WATCH: CBP officer involved in altercation with man at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was involved in an altercation with a man at the Bridge of the Americas. The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2022, according to CBP officials. CBP provided the following statement regarding the incident. “On Dec. 11, 2022,...
KFOX 14
Texas DPS Troopers take migrants into custody following 2 car chases in west El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants were taken into custody following two separate car chases Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The first pursuit happened along Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road in west El Paso. Police chased the car until it crashed on Sun...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces warns residents of increase on upcoming gas bill
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Utilities customers were warned about the upcoming January utility bill being higher than normal. The reason - the cost of natural gas prices increased. The cost of natural gas will be passed on to customers. Las Cruces Utilities is offering customers additional...
KFOX 14
Dog attack victims speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
KFOX 14
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
