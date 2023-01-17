Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police

Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.

Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.

The incident sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Pena received the following charges:

Improperly Storing a Firearm

Assault and Battery with a Firearm

Armed Assault and Battery by a Firearm

Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury

Armed Assault to Murder

Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (two counts)

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

