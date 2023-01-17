ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYqrG_0kHtxk1000
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.

Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.

The incident sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Pena received the following charges:

  • Improperly Storing a Firearm
  • Assault and Battery with a Firearm
  • Armed Assault and Battery by a Firearm
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury
  • Armed Assault to Murder
  • Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (two counts)
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

