MySanAntonio
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
MySanAntonio
REVIEW: 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury
Say hello to something extra special in the already impressive Lexus lineup. Meet the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury. Sure it looks like your typical LX from the exterior - polished, stately and extremely commanding. But open the door and you're in for a big surprise. It's the first LX in history to offer a four-seat configuration with VIP seating. And yes, this is one week I would very much have enjoyed being a passenger.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
MySanAntonio
REVIEW: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Plug-In Hybrid
This week we're taking a look at the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL Premium PHEV, a larger than compact-but smaller than midsized SUV that was completely redone in 2022. Technically, this a 3-row SUV, but understand that the third-row is for kids only. Just so you know, the Outlander is a...
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.
MySanAntonio
Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
On a brisk January night in Las Vegas on the eve of this year’s CES, a group of journalists gathered around a concept car at Volkswsgen’s outdoor pavilion. Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer took to the stage and said a few words about the vehicle before him — the ID.7, the latest entry in Volkswagen’s growing array of electric vehicles.
MySanAntonio
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
MySanAntonio
Never lose luggage again with this discounted Tile Bluetooth tracker from Amazon
When airlines were struggling to keep up with the busy 2022 travel season, SFGATE reported that people were using Bluetooth trackers to help find lost luggage while traveling. These little tracking devices can give you peace of mind for a reasonable price. And with this deal from Amazon, you can save 20% on the newest Tile Bluetooth tracker and get it for just $23.99 while it’s 20% off.
MySanAntonio
Nest co-creator wants you to pay $33 a month not to trash your food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The device blends right into the room. It looks like a trash can - one of those sleek, steel models, cream-colored with a small foot pedal at the base. Matt Rogers skips across the room to show it off....
MySanAntonio
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.
