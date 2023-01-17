ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MySanAntonio

Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
VIRGINIA STATE
MySanAntonio

REVIEW: 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury

Say hello to something extra special in the already impressive Lexus lineup. Meet the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury. Sure it looks like your typical LX from the exterior - polished, stately and extremely commanding. But open the door and you're in for a big surprise. It's the first LX in history to offer a four-seat configuration with VIP seating. And yes, this is one week I would very much have enjoyed being a passenger.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

REVIEW: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Plug-In Hybrid

This week we're taking a look at the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL Premium PHEV, a larger than compact-but smaller than midsized SUV that was completely redone in 2022. Technically, this a 3-row SUV, but understand that the third-row is for kids only. Just so you know, the Outlander is a...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan

On a brisk January night in Las Vegas on the eve of this year’s CES, a group of journalists gathered around a concept car at Volkswsgen’s outdoor pavilion. Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer took to the stage and said a few words about the vehicle before him — the ID.7, the latest entry in Volkswagen’s growing array of electric vehicles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MySanAntonio

Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait

Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MySanAntonio

Never lose luggage again with this discounted Tile Bluetooth tracker from Amazon

When airlines were struggling to keep up with the busy 2022 travel season, SFGATE reported that people were using Bluetooth trackers to help find lost luggage while traveling. These little tracking devices can give you peace of mind for a reasonable price. And with this deal from Amazon, you can save 20% on the newest Tile Bluetooth tracker and get it for just $23.99 while it’s 20% off.
MySanAntonio

How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023

Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.

