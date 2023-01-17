Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
Related
freepressnewspapers.com
James Perkins
DWIGHT—James Willard Perkins Heynow,, 67, of Dwight, formerly Gardner, Plainfield and Pontiac passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Park Pointe in Morris. Born April 24, 1955 in Joliet, he was a son of Willard “Bud” and Dorothy (Papach) Perkins. James was raised in Gardner and graduated from Plainfield High School with the class of 1973. He enlisted and honorably served in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, James worked for Caterpillar, retiring in 2020 after 39 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of UAW Local #2096. On Sept. 28, 2012 he married Mary Smith in Pontiac, she survives.
freepressnewspapers.com
Sharon Hart
WILMINGTON—Sharon Hart, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Born Aug. 3, 1942 on Jefferson Barracks Military Base in Missouri, Sharon Marie was a daughter of Robert G. and Arielle (Roberts) Miller. She was raised and educated in Missouri and graduated from Fox High School in Arnold, MO. On Valentine’s Day of 1962, Sharon met Patrick Hart who she went on to marry June 16, 1962 in Arnold. Together they made a home and raised a family.
freepressnewspapers.com
Linda Roberts
GODLEY—Linda Roberts, 76, of Godley, passed away Jan. 16, 2023 at her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1946 in Kokomo, IN. Linda was raised in Kokomo and went on to earn her bachelor of arts degree from Ball State University. She served as an educator on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona before returning to Illinois where she gained employment with Exelon. She had a love of antiques, shopping, fishing, and most all nature activities. Linda was an avid art collector, particularly of Native American Art, and she enjoyed sports.
freepressnewspapers.com
Hairbangers Ball to headline Independence Day Celebration in Wilmington
It might only be January, but the city of Wilmington is already getting set for summer. This week, the members of the Wilmington City Council gave a thumbs up to the planning for this year’s Independence Day celebration on the North Island Park, including booking some popular local talent.
freepressnewspapers.com
Frank Boivin
WILMINGTON— Frank Casper Boivin, 85, 51 year resident of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Ingram, WI, the son of Henry and Helen (Olson) Boivin. He married his wife, Pearl on June 24, 1960 in Ladysmith, WI. They had five children before they relocated to Wilmington in 1972 when Frank accepted a job at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, where he worked until its closing. Frank then began his career with NutraSweet as a Chemical Engineer, where he remained until retirement. Frank worked part-time for Reichhold Chemical as a security officer and at Lombardi Chevy Buick for several years, working on dealer trades driving cars. Frank never met a stranger and loved to reminisce about old cars he had owned. Frank had a love for classic cars, especially Chevy's. He loved the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox.
freepressnewspapers.com
University of Iowa highlights work of Coal City student
IOWA CITY—As students grab coffee on the way to class and as Iowa citizens commute to work, they may run into a familiar face on—or above—the sidewalks as street banners in downtown Iowa City are now highlighting the work of 70 University of Iowa undergraduates, graduate students, and postdoctoral researchers and scholars.
freepressnewspapers.com
Living out their passion for performing
Four Coalers, Director part of All-State Production. The question is posed in the theme of the 2023 Illinois High School Theatre Festival, “Are You Living or Just Existing?”. For Coal City High School students—Derek Carlson, Kayla Connelly, Stephen Byers and Mason Natyshok—the answer comes in living out their passion...
Comments / 0