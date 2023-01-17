WILMINGTON— Frank Casper Boivin, 85, 51 year resident of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Ingram, WI, the son of Henry and Helen (Olson) Boivin. He married his wife, Pearl on June 24, 1960 in Ladysmith, WI. They had five children before they relocated to Wilmington in 1972 when Frank accepted a job at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, where he worked until its closing. Frank then began his career with NutraSweet as a Chemical Engineer, where he remained until retirement. Frank worked part-time for Reichhold Chemical as a security officer and at Lombardi Chevy Buick for several years, working on dealer trades driving cars. Frank never met a stranger and loved to reminisce about old cars he had owned. Frank had a love for classic cars, especially Chevy's. He loved the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox.

WILMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO