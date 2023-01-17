Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
benitolink.com
Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date
Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
KRON4 News
Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni. Jane Doe 1 The post Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14 appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News
Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
wufe967.com
California man charged in 1994 cold case
A California man serving a lengthy prison term has been charged with tying up and robbing a shopping mall manager in 1994, authorities said Tuesday. Thomas John Loguidice, 65, was indicted on Dec. 14 for a felony count of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery, along with allegations that he used a deadly weapon, the threat of great bodily harm, and a high degree of callousness, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said.
KRON4 News
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News
San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student
San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case
There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
KTVU FOX 2
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
Comments / 0