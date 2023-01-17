ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date

Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni. Jane Doe 1 The post Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
wufe967.com

California man charged in 1994 cold case

A California man serving a lengthy prison term has been charged with tying up and robbing a shopping mall manager in 1994, authorities said Tuesday. Thomas John Loguidice, 65, was indicted on Dec. 14 for a felony count of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery, along with allegations that he used a deadly weapon, the threat of great bodily harm, and a high degree of callousness, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student

San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case

There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
