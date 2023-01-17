ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities

Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City

22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for missing or failing teeth

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
Clovis Unified Superintendent Is Leaving District. Here’s Why.

Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, who has led the district since 2017, announced Thursday morning that she will be retiring. O’Brien’s contract was not set to expire until June 2024. Her retirement is effective June 30. She told reporters at a hastily called news conference...
RBD announces tour schedule, making a stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all Rebelde fans, it may seem like a déjà vu moment but no, it’s happening once again. The Mexican-Pop group has announced the schedule for their “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.”. The group is visiting 26 cities all across the country,...
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?

The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
Kaweah Health among America’s 100 best hospitals

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time Kaweah Health earned a spot in the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the United States, a survey performed by Healthgrades says. Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of the 20 hospitals in California and the only one in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern and […]
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger

VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
The Other California: Woodlake

San Joaquin Valley’s town of Woodlake doesn’t have a stoplight, but it does have a 13-acre botanical garden. We learn how that garden grows food and community. Then, we delve into why the city embraced cannabis businesses ahead of other towns in the valley. It’s another look into the lesser known side of our state, an episode from "The Other California."
The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo

Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
