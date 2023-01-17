Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesungazette.com
BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities
Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City
22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for missing or failing teeth
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
sjvsun.com
Turn Madera’s hospital into Fresno’s homeless hub? No thanks, says Madera Co. lawmaker.
The leader of the Fresno Mission – the local Christian non-profit organization that serves the region’s homeless and was formerly called the Fresno Rescue Mission – is posing an idea to Fresno and Madera Counties to tackle the homeless shelter problem. Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine penned...
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
KMPH.com
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
KMJ
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
GV Wire
Clovis Unified Superintendent Is Leaving District. Here’s Why.
Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, who has led the district since 2017, announced Thursday morning that she will be retiring. O’Brien’s contract was not set to expire until June 2024. Her retirement is effective June 30. She told reporters at a hastily called news conference...
KMPH.com
RBD announces tour schedule, making a stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all Rebelde fans, it may seem like a déjà vu moment but no, it’s happening once again. The Mexican-Pop group has announced the schedule for their “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.”. The group is visiting 26 cities all across the country,...
GV Wire
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?
The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
Kaweah Health among America’s 100 best hospitals
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time Kaweah Health earned a spot in the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the United States, a survey performed by Healthgrades says. Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of the 20 hospitals in California and the only one in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern and […]
thesungazette.com
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger
VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
New photos released of suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire
New images have been released of two suspects accused of starting a fire that tore through six businesses in southeast Fresno earlier this month.
Dine and Dish: Uncle Harry's in North Fresno
Fresh bagels come out hot and tasty at Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse.
kalw.org
The Other California: Woodlake
San Joaquin Valley’s town of Woodlake doesn’t have a stoplight, but it does have a 13-acre botanical garden. We learn how that garden grows food and community. Then, we delve into why the city embraced cannabis businesses ahead of other towns in the valley. It’s another look into the lesser known side of our state, an episode from "The Other California."
kalw.org
The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo
Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
AOL Corp
‘Everyone’s worst nightmare’ adds to list of mass shootings in central San Joaquin Valley
The massacre in Tulare County early Monday morning that left six people dead including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby dead adds to the list of mass shootings in the last 30 years in the central San Joaquin Valley. Monday in Goshen, two gunmen entered a home and began...
Valley businesses find creative ways to curb the cost of eggs, hatchery sees influx of orders
The price of eggs has skyrocketed over the last year.
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
