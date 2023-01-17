Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens never got anything more than a pat on the back’s worth of credit for his sought-after coaching abilities. Yet, since being moved up to Boston’s front office, Stevens has emerged and unveiled a side even more valuable to the Celtics. In just two seasons on the job, Stevens has shown the necessary promise that Boston has needed. In his first year, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. Granted, Boston’s foundation — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — was built off multiple “non-tanking” seasons with Danny Ainge in which the Celtics were destined for nothing greater than a subpar finish and at-best first-round exit. However, it’s been the little things that have made Stevens a front office upgrade. He’s been aggressive, persistent and willing to pull the necessary triggers in a timely manner.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO