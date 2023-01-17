Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the house on Pinkham Road when crews arrived. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road. Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
capecod.com
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Barnstable Sewer Expansion To Cause Traffic Delays Monday
HYANNIS – Work for the Barnstable sewer expansion project will impact roadways starting Monday. A contractor will be collecting soil borings at various points along Craigville Beach Road to Shootflying Hill Road from 7 am to 4 pm each day. While work is ongoing, traffic will be limited to...
capecod.com
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.
capecod.com
COMM fire mourns passing of retired Deputy Fire Chief
In a statement on social media, Field’s wife Martha writes: “Retired Deputy Fire Chief of COMM Philip (Phil) Field-my love, passed away peacefully at home last night after a rare and aggressive cancer took him one week after the diagnosis. He has been a firefighter since being on the call force at 16, in Cotuit. He was hired by COMM in July of 1974 and retired in September of 2010.
hyannisnews.com
Damn rains… [HN Photos]
HYANNIS – Patrol officers encountered a man lying in a parking space during relentless rains, the apparent victim of some type of overdose. A woman exiting a local business found him there and called the Barnstable Police late last evening. He was able to hold himself up against a light pole when HN arrived on scene. Hyannis FD EMTs assisted him into an ambulance and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. In situations like these, nobody really has time to put on their raincoats…
NECN
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
capecod.com
Video: Local Firefighters Graduate from State Fire Academy
BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn presented certificates of completion to 22 graduating recruits this afternoon at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus. Local firefighters graduating included:. Firefighters Ryan Hickey and Kenneth Blake of the Wellfleet Fire...
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
capecod.com
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
hyannisnews.com
FIREFIGHTER RESCUES WOMAN AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO LARGE HIGHWAY MEDIAN PUDDLE
[HARWICH FD MEDIA STATEMENT] Slippery roads from this morning’s rain/snow/sleet caused multiple accidents on Route 6 from the Bass River to Exit 82(10). Ambulance 74 returning from a previous call came across this crash involving a single car in the median in a large puddle of water in Dennis. Firefighter Andrew Riker assisted the uninjured driver from her vehicle.
