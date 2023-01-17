Read full article on original website
Linda Roberts
GODLEY—Linda Roberts, 76, of Godley, passed away Jan. 16, 2023 at her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1946 in Kokomo, IN. Linda was raised in Kokomo and went on to earn her bachelor of arts degree from Ball State University. She served as an educator on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona before returning to Illinois where she gained employment with Exelon. She had a love of antiques, shopping, fishing, and most all nature activities. Linda was an avid art collector, particularly of Native American Art, and she enjoyed sports.
University of Iowa highlights work of Coal City student
IOWA CITY—As students grab coffee on the way to class and as Iowa citizens commute to work, they may run into a familiar face on—or above—the sidewalks as street banners in downtown Iowa City are now highlighting the work of 70 University of Iowa undergraduates, graduate students, and postdoctoral researchers and scholars.
Living out their passion for performing
Four Coalers, Director part of All-State Production. The question is posed in the theme of the 2023 Illinois High School Theatre Festival, “Are You Living or Just Existing?”. For Coal City High School students—Derek Carlson, Kayla Connelly, Stephen Byers and Mason Natyshok—the answer comes in living out their passion...
