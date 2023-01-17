Read full article on original website
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Norman Police Investigating After Fatal Thursday Shooting
Norman Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting near 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street early Thursday morning. NPD said at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded after a caller reported that they had shot a burglary suspect inside their business. When officers arrived, they...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Legal expert discusses how Athena Brownfield case could play out in court system
CYRIL, Okla. — A legal expert discussed how the Athena Brownfield case could play out in the court system. As KOCO 5 learns more details about the case, it has also led to more questions. We are still in the early stages of the case and getting justice for little Athena.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
