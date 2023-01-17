ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Yukon baby killer gets life without parole

EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
