ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

News-Press NOW's Mark Zinn and Charles Christian perform!

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago

Our Mark Zinn and Charles Christian visited the Andrew County Senior Center to perform Neil Diamond songs on Tuesday. Check out the full performances!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ww3hX_0kHtvDRF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGbhm_0kHtvDRF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgIZS_0kHtvDRF00

Comments / 0

Related
nodawaynews.com

Maryville native writes children’s book

Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Wilmes Tire and Service named December Business of the Month

The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships. Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident

A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SMITHVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
MAYSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Maysville teenager injured in crash on Highway 6

A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side...
MAYSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man

A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
BETHANY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
244
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy