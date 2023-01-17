ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Queen Bey is back! The Beyhive was a buzzin’ on Saturday, January 21 as word quickly spread that Beyonce performed a private concert in Dubai, which would make it her first one in four years! The iconic pop star belted out a few of her favorite tunes for the grand opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage since she last wowed the crowds during 2018’s Coachella, per TMZ.
Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby born 11 months after giving birth to him! Sharing the first photos of the almost one year to her Instagram, she confirmed his name is Aire. He looked absolutely adorable in his Instagram debut as he snuggled up to his mama for a sweet mirror selfie, followed by several solo shots — including one of him with a dirty bib as he sat in his high chair. Another also showed Kylie sweetly tickling her little boy as he laughed!

