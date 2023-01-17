Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby born 11 months after giving birth to him! Sharing the first photos of the almost one year to her Instagram, she confirmed his name is Aire. He looked absolutely adorable in his Instagram debut as he snuggled up to his mama for a sweet mirror selfie, followed by several solo shots — including one of him with a dirty bib as he sat in his high chair. Another also showed Kylie sweetly tickling her little boy as he laughed!

