The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
At $99,500, Could This 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 be a Party Favorite?
To be the hit of any party, you need to arrive in a car like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Porsche Targa and operate its fancy top a few times. Let’s find out what being such the life of the party might effectively cost. One can imagine...
What’s the Weirdest One-Off Car Ever Built?
Believe it or not, just about every car maker has a fun side. Car companies have teams of designers and engineers that just want to break all the rules and create something that’s a bit bonkers. Their outlet for such creativity is in the show cars, concepts and one-off builds that carmakers wheel out from time to time to grab a few headlines.
What Car Was Worth Waiting For?
There are a lot of ways we’re left waiting these days. It could be the long wait for your sick new Motocompo gloves to be dispatched, or the delays in your local coffee shop while you wait for fresh croissants to come out. You can also be left waiting in the car world too, maybe you’re stuck at traffic lights longer than you’d like, end up on hold to insurers longer than is necessary or wait weeks for a new catalytic converter to show up after yours was swiped.
Porsche Is Retrofitting New Infotainment Into Old Models From the Early 2000s
Porsche is bringing modern infotainment into the cabin of its cars from the 2000s, including the 911, Boxster, Cayman and Cayenne. Porsche Classic is offering to update the dashboard of certain models with a pricey new head unit that brings a touchscreen, USB connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Mazda Wants a Rotary-Equipped Sports Car as Badly as We Do
The Mazda MX-30 R-EV marks the first Mazda — or indeed any passenger car — with a rotary engine since the beautiful, broken Mazda RX-8. In the context of the MX-30, the engine isn’t powering the wheels, but rather charging the compact crossover’s battery. And if things go well for the Hiroshima-based automaker as it electrifies its entire range, it may even once again apply the latest and greatest in rotary technology to a new sports car.
Flipper Fails Spectacularly Trying to Sell 2023 Honda Civic Type R on Cars & Bids
Remember earlier this week when a 2023 Toyota GR Corolla owner tried to flip it on Cars & Bids? Remember how they later complained that they lost money on the auction even though it sold for $8,500 over MSRP? It was glorious, wasn’t it? Sure, they were allegedly selling it to make room for another car they got a surprise allocation for, but still. It was wonderful schadenfreude. Well, now we’ve got a new one for you, although this time it’s a 2023 Honda Civic Type R.
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Visualizer Is Up for Real This Time
In December of last year, several Corvette forums noticed the E-Ray visualizer had gone live prematurely. Several people were able to get screenshots before Chevrolet took it down, giving us all an idea of what options would be available. Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has been officially revealed, though, the visualizer is back online and ready for your dream car-customizing enjoyment.
Someone Please Buy and Then Actually Drive This 37-Mile 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an objectively awesome car. Even the F-body Firebird that Jason Torchinsky (may he rest in peace) said was uglier than a Mitsuoka Orochi. He claimed he was willing to prove it with his fists, and he’s no longer here anymore, so you can probably guess how that fight went. Trans Am superiority, baby. Good news is, if you want to be superior, Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning off a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that would be perfect for you.
