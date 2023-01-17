Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County a shot of rain returns to the Central Valley as advertised
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have a thirty percent chance of rain today. A small trough will bring minor precipitation and wind into the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, a ridge pattern off the coast will bring freezing temperatures, windy conditions, and possible fog into the valley...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield looking to drought-resistant streetscaping in long-range effort to save water
California may be flooding, but the multiyear drought is far from over. It only makes sense that the city of Bakersfield has its eye on reducing water use over the long term on city-owned properties and streetscaping along Bakersfield's busy avenues and major traffic arteries.
Bakersfield Californian
City unveils new park rangers
Since his hire five months ago, Michael Dobbs said he’s seen a stark difference in Bakersfield’s parks. He attributes a lot of that to conversation. “It’s a lot about conversation,” Dobbs said. “When you commit to having a relationship with them and getting to know them, then you’re going to gain trust and that’s when you can start making a difference.”
Bakersfield Californian
Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night
While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. With the idea of local supporting local, Lilia Kenneally, who handles rentals and...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County bundle up as we are seeing a cold front moving in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County. A small trough will move into the area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing some minor precipitation and wind to the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, conditions will be relatively dry and cold as a ridge passes through the area and ends the 3-week...
Jedediah Smith, early 19th-century explorer, gets his Kern County due
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Before Colonel Thomas Baker, Edward Fitzgerald Beale and John C. Fremont, there was Jedediah Smith. Transcontinental pioneer, frontiersman, hunter, trapper, cartographer and mountain man, Jedediah Strong Smith was the first person born in the young nation known as the United States of America to explore what would become the southwestern U.S. and […]
Rain on the way once again for Kern County
It was a chilly start this Wednesday across Kern County with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly below average by the afternoon. We have a weak storm system arriving tomorrow morning, bringing light rain to some areas of the valley, snow showers to our mountains, and breezy conditions with up to 40 mph gusts. The system is […]
City Recreation and Parks Department kicks off Park Ranger Program
Hard work from the City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is paying off with the official launch of the city’s new Park Ranger Program.
kernvalleysun.com
'I am super excited': Local barber purchases new shop to create barbers guild
LAKE ISABELLA – Stan Crawford, owner of Cuts & Brewses, recently purchased a building on Lake Isabella Boulevard that will become the launching point of his vision. "I want to expand my barber shop business, to go to other areas, so that's why I went with [the name] Barbers Guild,” he told the Kern Valley Sun.
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
California Highway Patrol to hold 'Age Well, Drive Smart' course for seniors
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold a free driver's education course aimed at senior drivers 65 years and older.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Crash into Tree
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV crashed head-on into a tree leaving one victim deceased at the scene Wednesday night. The single-vehicle collision occurred on California Avenue near Bakersfield High School just after 10:00 p.m., Jan. 18. Firefighters and multiple Bakersfield Police officers responded to the scene. Bakersfield PD is...
Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide
Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.
Bakersfield Californian
Two crime trauma recovery offices expected to open at Bakersfield's Mercy hospitals
A trauma recovery center funded by the California Victim Compensation Board will open three new satellite offices in Central California to support crime victims in rural or underserved communities. Two of the three new offices are coming to Bakersfield.
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Central Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, one man is dead after a crash in Central Bakersfield Wednesday evening.
Bakersfield Californian
Jane's Addiction to play Mechanics Bank Theater
If you've been standing in the shower, thinking "When is Jane's Addiction coming to play Bakersfield again?" then here's your answer: March 5 at Mechanics Bank Theater. Bakersfield is the first 2023 stop for the alternative rock band, which will also play L.A., Reno, Las Vegas and Lollapalooza shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
Bakersfield Californian
Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched
Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole. Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s...
One person dead in crash with train: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
