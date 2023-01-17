ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

City unveils new park rangers

Since his hire five months ago, Michael Dobbs said he’s seen a stark difference in Bakersfield’s parks. He attributes a lot of that to conversation. “It’s a lot about conversation,” Dobbs said. “When you commit to having a relationship with them and getting to know them, then you’re going to gain trust and that’s when you can start making a difference.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night

While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. With the idea of local supporting local, Lilia Kenneally, who handles rentals and...
KGET

Jedediah Smith, early 19th-century explorer, gets his Kern County due

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Before Colonel Thomas Baker, Edward Fitzgerald Beale and John C. Fremont, there was Jedediah Smith. Transcontinental pioneer, frontiersman, hunter, trapper, cartographer and mountain man, Jedediah Strong Smith was the first person born in the young nation known as the United States of America to explore what would become the southwestern U.S. and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Rain on the way once again for Kern County

It was a chilly start this Wednesday across Kern County with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly below average by the afternoon. We have a weak storm system arriving tomorrow morning, bringing light rain to some areas of the valley, snow showers to our mountains, and breezy conditions with up to 40 mph gusts. The system is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Crash into Tree

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV crashed head-on into a tree leaving one victim deceased at the scene Wednesday night. The single-vehicle collision occurred on California Avenue near Bakersfield High School just after 10:00 p.m., Jan. 18. Firefighters and multiple Bakersfield Police officers responded to the scene. Bakersfield PD is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Jane's Addiction to play Mechanics Bank Theater

If you've been standing in the shower, thinking "When is Jane's Addiction coming to play Bakersfield again?" then here's your answer: March 5 at Mechanics Bank Theater. Bakersfield is the first 2023 stop for the alternative rock band, which will also play L.A., Reno, Las Vegas and Lollapalooza shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched

Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole. Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy