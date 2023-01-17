Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
IGN
Bel-Air Season 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Bel-Air, the series starring Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Additionally, Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will make a recurring guest star appearance in the new season.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Name Of 2nd Baby With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby born 11 months after giving birth to him! Sharing the first photos of the almost one year to her Instagram, she confirmed his name is Aire. He looked absolutely adorable in his Instagram debut as he snuggled up to his mama for a sweet mirror selfie, followed by several solo shots — including one of him with a dirty bib as he sat in his high chair. Another also showed Kylie sweetly tickling her little boy as he laughed!
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner Reveals The Extent Of His Injuries After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner shared another update on social media as he recovers at home from a tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. The Avengers star shared a photo of him in bed at home with a positive update about his recovery. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.
Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Meet Up In LA After Taking Trip Together Last Weekend
Robin Wright and Sean Penn have been spotted together once again. The exes, who divorced in 2010 after two kids and a 14 year marriage, were seen catching up in Los Angeles on Friday, January 20, in the photos published by Daily Mail. Robin, 56, stayed casual in a gray sweatshirt, sneakers and jeans as she smiled approaching her ex-husband, 62. The actor echoed her vibe in jeans and a white t-shirt along with a black vest. Robin kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses and hair in a ponytail.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 is Repeating a The Walking Dead Mistake
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. With new planets, old friends, and even a souped-up version of The Phantom Menace’s podracing, The Bad Batch Season 2 is throwing a galaxy of ideas at the galaxy far, far away. We’re four episodes into the 16-episode run, and while the bruised Clone Force 99 is likely heading toward an epic mission to one-up Season 1’s fiery finale on Kamino, it’s currently hard to see how we’ll get there.
IGN
The Most Devastating TV Deaths of All Time
This story contains detailed spoilers for each of the series highlighted, including HBO's The Last of Us. TV shows kill off their characters for a lot of reasons. Sometimes the actors are ready to move on, sometimes the writers are trying to pump up the ratings with a dramatic death, and sometimes their hands are tied by the source material they’re adapting. As viewers, we make peace with the fact that none of the characters we’ve grown attached to are 100% safe. But every once in a while, a death comes along that is so heartbreaking it overrides our ability to remind ourselves that it’s only a TV show. Here are some of the most devastating, the most brutal, and the most tragic deaths that still upset us to this day.
IGN
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
IGN
M3GAN 2 Announced for a 2025 Release Date
It's official: M3GAN is dancing her way back onto the big screen. Hollywood's newest favorite murderous doll is returning for a sequel in 2025. The film, officially titled M3GAN 2.0, is officially in the works at Universal and is aiming for a January 17 release date. While not much is...
IGN
Ted Lasso Season 3 Premieres This Spring, First Image Released
Ted Lasso’s long-awaited third season will return this spring 2023. Apple TV+ has shared the first look at the upcoming season that you can check for yourself below. The third season of Ted Lasso is only a few months away and will pick up after the events of Season two. Particularly the defection of Nate Shelley, who is now the manager of Premier League side West Ham.
IGN
Blood - Official 'Don't Go Any Closer' Clip
Watch the official 'Don't Go Any Closer' clip from Blood, in theaters January 27, 2023 and available On Demand on January 31, 2023. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When the dog attacks and bites him, the resulting infection grows more shocking as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive.
IGN
Where to Watch That '70s Show Online in 2023
Beloved period sitcom That '70s Show entertained audiences from 1998 to 2006 with a memorable midwest coming-of-age story. Over 15 years later, the show is still sought out by those looking for a breezy binge thanks to its consistent humor and the excellent chemistry among its cast. If you're wondering...
IGN
Scream 6 Trailer Shows an All-Out War Between Ghostface and Their Victims
Scream VI has unleashed a new trailer and poster, teasing "something different" from the Ghostface killer. The city that never sleeps is certainly not taking a nap any time soon as the latest trailer for Scream VI shows the survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter in New York — but that chapter gets torn up when the masked menace shows up.
IGN
My Best Shots with Damien Chazelle - Whiplash, La La Land and More
We asked Damien Chazelle to pick one favorite shot from each of his movies, as well as one from any other film. The Whiplash, La La Land, First Man, and Babylon director breaks down each shot for us and explains what makes each so special to him. Whiplash (2014) “The...
Comments / 0