Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details

US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Custom officials seeing spike in egg smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border as prices soar

Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border are reportedly seeing a spike in egg smuggling due to soaring prices following an outbreak of the avian flu. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico into the United States is reportedly prohibited, according to a news release from the United States Customs and Border Protection. A failure to declare raw eggs or poultry can lead to monetary penalties.

