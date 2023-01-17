Read full article on original website
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the flight and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot is okay and no vehicles were struck during the landing. No injuries were reported.
'What if these were one of my kids' | Man meets young girl after helping save her in fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a man was heading down East Magnolia Avenue when he said he saw a major crash that killed a man and injured five people, including two children. Davey Spurgeon captured the moments leading up to the impact on his helmet camera. He jumped into...
Safe Haven Empowerment Center at a 'standstill' after building hit by car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who live at the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment Center woke up to destruction on Wednesday. Part of the building is now destroyed after a street drag race turned deadly. One car involved in the race crashed into the center, and a person was killed in the crash.
Affordable homes coming to Blount Co.
A non-profit is building affordable homes in Blount Co. It comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough to think about buying a home.
'It was very scary' | Newport Grammar School reopens after storm rips off roof, hurts several students
NEWPORT, Tenn. — At Newport Grammar School, Principal Dustin Morrow said dealing with the unexpected is part of the job. His team adapted to teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. They shifted around as construction projects began. Then, strong wind gusts during severe weather ripped off the school's new roof.
'It's an honor' | Lenoir City senior destined for spotlight as new 'Youth of the Year'
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee teenage leader officially has the title "Youth of the Year." The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley hosted its annual competition and ceremony Thursday night. The Youth of the Year Award recognizes Boys and Girls Club members who show leadership,...
Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday
TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
Officer, student form bond beyond the badge
In Loudon County, there's a new officer patrolling Pre-K and he's only four years old! The top cop at his elementary school is the leader he looks up to the most.
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.
Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown
Greenworks makes battery-operated outdoor power equipment. Its new Commercial Center of Excellence is the first in North America.
