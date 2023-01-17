ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the flight and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot is okay and no vehicles were struck during the landing. No injuries were reported.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday

TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Officer, student form bond beyond the badge

In Loudon County, there's a new officer patrolling Pre-K and he's only four years old! The top cop at his elementary school is the leader he looks up to the most.
Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.
TOWNSEND, TN
