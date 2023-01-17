Read full article on original website
Articles of Impeachment hearing for Waynesville’s mayor delayed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The job of the mayor of Waynesville is hanging in the balance. “Unfortunately the court reporter that was supposed to be here tonight went to a location nowhere near us,” said council member Sean Wilson. The hearing to impeach Waynesville’s mayor, Jerry Brown, has been...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
Man robs Jefferson City credit union
A man robbed a Jefferson City credit union at gunpoint Thursday morning, police say. The post Man robs Jefferson City credit union appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Recovery Friendly Workplaces’ are breaking the stigma of drug rehabilitation
The economic burden of drug addiction is immense. Research from the Missouri Hospital Association put the nationwide economic cost of the opioid crisis — attributable to overdose deaths and individuals with opioid use disorder — at $685 billion in 2017, or 3.5% of GDP. Those costs can be...
How Devil’s Elbow Became a Forgotten Missouri Bridge on Route 66
It used to be known as being the only bridge on Route 66 that featured a curve. Now, this Missouri bridge known as Devil's Curve has been left behind by time although life continues to cross it to this day. The story of Devil's Elbow goes back more than 200...
Campground Hosts Wanted for Sutton’s Bluff & Red Bluff Recreation Areas
(Reynolds County/Crawford County) If you love camping, we may have found your dream job. There are two openings for campground hosts for this year’s upcoming camping season at two beautiful campgrounds that are maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Brett Mecker is a recreational specialist with the Mark Twain...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County
Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
ON YOUR SIDE: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam, woman speaks out after getting a call
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving its office. “He was so intimidating and believable,” said Melissa Hilton, a woman who received one of the calls. Hilton lives in Laclede County. She was at a conference this week...
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a male subject. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the...
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition
A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
