Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
KOKI FOX 23
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
KOKI FOX 23
Ivon Adams, man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, returns to Oklahoma
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, is returning to Oklahoma. Adams is accused of beating the 4-year-old to death on Christmas Day. Adams and his wife, Alysia, were Athena’s caregivers. The search for Athena began when her older sister was found...
Comments / 0