AFP

US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom

From CNN to the Washington Post, US media are facing tough times, as a series of outlets have announced layoffs this winter amid fears of an economic downturn. - 'Under pressure for a long time' - While the media layoffs were not as dramatic as those rocking tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, which announced Friday it was cutting 12,000 more jobs, they were a consequence of falling advertising revenue amid a gloomy economic climate, said Chris Roush, dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nftgators.com

Ethereum NFT Market Shifts Trading Patterns, Remains Strong

The Ethereum NFT market has been on the rise in recent weeks, with weekly trading volume reaching over $150 million in the past six weeks. This is an impressive feat, considering the number of transactions, which stood at 2.9 million, and the average transaction value, which was $397. The market also saw a significant number of traders, with over 919,000 traders participating in the market.
Salon

How vulnerable is Wall Street to climate change? The Fed wants to find out

Regulators have long known that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. financial system. Major disasters like hurricanes and wildfires can wipe out buildings and crops, causing losses for the banks that make loans against these assets. Even efforts to take on climate change could cause problems: A rapid, widespread shift to renewable power could send shock waves through financial markets as stocks and bonds tied to fossil fuel companies fall, hurting the bottom line of banks, insurers, and other institutions tied to them.

