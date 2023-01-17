SBLive Nebraska high school boys basketball Top 25 (Jan. 17)

By Nathan Charles

Prep continues to win after dropping the Metro Tournament to Bellevue West. East dropped a game to Millard North but played the Mustangs to within a point and had as consistent of a week as any team from the capital city. Wahoo knocked Platteview from the ranks of the unbeaten. Only six undefeated teams remain in Nebraska.

Feature photo: Players watch a free throw by Millard North's Skylen Williams in the second half of Saturday's top-10 matchup between the Mustangs and Lincoln East. Photo by @MNHSActivities Twitter.

1. Bellevue West (14-0 – Last Week #1)

Last Week: Won 70-42 vs. Millard West, Won 65-44 vs. Millard South

The Bellevue West defense dominated early in the win over Millard West and never gave the Wildcats any hope for an upset by starting with a 21-1 first quarter. Two nights later the Thunderbirds forced the Patriots into 15 turnovers while giving it away only four times.

This Week: Thursday vs. #2 Gretna (10-1)

2. Gretna (10-1 – Last Week #2)

Last Week: Won 59-43 vs. Westside

The Dragons never trailed while holding Westside to its lowest offensive total of the season and forcing the Warriors to shoot 36% and just 4 of 18 from three-point range. Westside senior Tate Odvody had 14 points in the first half but was held to only three over the final 16 minutes. Four Dragons scored in double figures led by 16 from both Landon Pokorski and Alex Wilcoxson.

This Week: Thursday at #1 Bellevue West (14-0), Saturday vs. Millard South (3-9)

3. Creighton Prep (10-4 – Last Week #5)

Last Week: Won 76-37 vs. Papillion-La Vista, Won 64-31 vs. Columbus

Starting with the run to the Metro Tournament finals, Prep has now won seven of its last eight following a 3-3 start. Trinell Parker had 18 points and shot 8 of 10 while the defense held Papio to just six first-quarter points in Friday’s win. Dillion Claussen and Joey Riechl both had 15 and the offense shot out of the gate with 23 points in the first eight minutes of Saturday’s blowout over Columbus.

This Week: Tuesday at Millard North (11-2), Friday vs. Omaha Central (9-4)

4. Millard North (11-2 – Last Week #4)

Last Week: Won 58-52 vs. Omaha Central, Won 64-63 OT vs. East

The Mustangs trailed after the first quarter Friday vs. Omaha Central then held the Eagles to just five points in the second quarter and built a 13-point halftime advantage. It was a six-point game at the end but only because Central made late buckets with the game in hand. Saturday at home against East, Neal Mosser banked in a shot with 3.6 seconds left in OT to give Millard North the lead on the last of 15 lead changes. The Mustangs came back from down seven in the third quarter. Elijah Gaeth and Derek Rollins both had 15 in the win.

This Week: Tuesday vs. Creighton Prep (10-4), Friday vs. Bergan Catholic (NJ) in Quincy, Illinois, Saturday vs. Father Tolton (6-3) in Quincy, Illinois

5. Lincoln East (8-3 – Last Week #7)

Last Week: Won 75-57 vs. Kearney, Lost 63-62 (OT) at Millard North

Connor Hamilton and Connor Mick combined for 41 points and the Spartans shot 51% from the floor in Thursday’s win over Kearney. Mick had a career-high 31 points and five three-pointers on the road at Millard North but it wasn’t enough to overcome 24 East turnovers. The Spartans allowed the Mustangs to hang around in the fourth by missing 4 of 5 free throws. The Mustang defense held guard Carter Templemeyer to eight points below his average.

This Week: Thursday at Grand Island (3-10)

6. Westside (10-3 – Last Week #3)

Last Week: Lost 59-43 at Gretna

It’s been difficult to get a handle on the Warriors. They lost by 27 to top-ranked Bellevue West in the Metro Tournament then went on the road and beat Millard North by 17 when the Mustangs were ranked No. 3. Then Thursday at Gretna, Westside suffered another blowout loss. The Warriors never scored more than 12 in a quarter and were limited to their lowest total of the season by three points. Westside never led and had the game tied for just 20 seconds.

This Week: Friday vs. Papillion-La Vista (5-9)

7. Elkhorn South (8-3 – Last Week #9)

Last Week: Won 69-47 at Benson, Won 62-46 vs. Northeast

The Storm have been hanging around the top 10 due to their overall win-loss record. Still, Elkhorn South hadn’t earned what might be a quality win. That changed on Saturday with a 16-point win over a Northeast team that had won four in a row and was coming off a victory against No. 6 Lincoln High. A 20-11 third quarter turned a three-point halftime separation into 12 to start the fourth. Four members of the Storm scored in double-figures, led by Evan Werner’s 15. Elkhorn South had 19 assists on 23 made field goals.

This Week: Thursday vs. Omaha Northwest (2-10)

8. Lincoln Northeast (9-5 – Last Week #8)

Last Week: Won 67-47 vs. Papio South, Won 70-55 vs. Lincoln High, Lost 62-46 vs. Elkhorn South

The title of “Best in Lincoln” has changed hands already several times this season. For at least this week it seems the Rockets have seized that honor following four wins in a row and a 15-point victory over the previous title-holder, Lincoln High. But of course, Northeast then added more mystery to the equation by losing to Elkhorn South by 16.

This Week: Tuesday at Lincoln East (8-3), Saturday vs. North Star (7-4)

9. Lincoln High (9-4 – Last Week #6)

Last Week: Lost 70-55 at Northeast, Lost 49-42 at Central

The Links have had somewhat of a tournament hangover following their victory in the HAC championship. Since then they’ve lost three of four including both games last week. Lincoln High led through most of the first three quarters at Northeast before the Rockets exploded for 21 in the third quarter and took a three-point lead into the fourth. That advantage became nine in the first two minutes of the fourth. The Links gave the Eagles 25 trips to the foul line in a grinder the next night and saw another second-half lead slip away.

This Week: Thursday vs. Southeast (7-6), Saturday at Fremont (2-11)

10. Lincoln Southwest (7-4 – Last Week #10)

Last Week: Won 67-66 vs. North Star OT

The battle with North Star provided just the latest example of how close teams are in the capital city. It looked like the Navigators had wrapped up the win on a fall away heave by Brennon Clemmons in the final seconds of overtime only to have Rylan Smith bank it in from beyond three-point range at the buzzer. Southwest needed the win badly after suffering through a 1-3 stretch. The Silver Hawks have a busy three-game schedule this week with two ranked opponents on the docket.

This Week: Tuesday vs. Papio South (6-5), Thursday at Pius X (8-5), Friday at Fremont (2-11)

11. Omaha Central (9-4 – Last Week #11)

Last Week: Lost 58-52 vs. Millard North, Won 49-42 vs. Lincoln High

The Eagles played the Mustangs within six points but trailed 13 at halftime and made it look closer than it was with late buckets. Saturday and the victory over Lincoln High is the most significant of Central’s nine wins so far this season. Although the Eagles are nearing 10 wins, the win over the Links is the first against a team above .500. Central forced the action at the rim and earned 25 free throws. Holding Lincoln High to 42 points was the Links’ lowest total of the year by eight.

This Week: Thursday vs. Lincoln Southeast (7-6), Saturday at Fremont (2-11)

12. Omaha Skutt (11-0 – Last Week #13)

Last Week: Won 68-53 at Lewis Central (Iowa), Won 64-30 vs. Gross, Won 69-51 vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Skutt had no trouble navigating a three-game week that started with a road contest at one of the large division Iowa schools. The 64-30 blowout of Gross was the eighth time the SkyHawks held a foe below 50 points. It’s been somewhat of a cakewalk so far, but the end of January and the start of February provide several hurdles to clear.

This Week: Tuesday at Pius X (8-5), Friday vs. Omaha Central (9-4)

13. Lincoln North Star (7-4 – Last Week #14)

The Gators were on the cusp of another big home win against a top-10 team when Brennon Clemmons beat the shot clock on a one-footed, turnaround jump shot fade away on the left wing. Those were the final two points of his game-high 24 that also included 20 rebounds. Rylan Smith ruined his heroics moments later on a banked-in three from nearly 30 feet. After a start that included four top-10 teams, North Star has a six-game stretch upcoming that lightens the load and gives the Navigators a chance to pad their win-loss record.

This Week: Friday at Columbus (5-7), Saturday at Northeast (9-5)

14. Lincoln Southeast (7-6 – Last Week #16)

Last Week: Won 55-47 at Pius X, Won 76-70 at Millard West

The Knights went 17 of 21 from the line at Pius and picked up a tough road win thanks in large part to that ability to get to the line. Southeast held Pius to 31% shooting despite giving up 14 offensive rebounds. Two nights later the Knights were forced into overtime when they couldn’t hold a seven-point fourth-quarter lead. In the extra frame, they relied on the free throw line again scoring the first few buckets of overtime and finished 15 of 22 from the line.

This Week: Thursday at Lincoln High (9-4)

15. Papillion-La Vista South (6-5 – Last Week #12)

Last Week: Lost 67-47 at Northeast

The Titans have lost four of their past six and faced four top-10 teams during that span. They’ve shown the ability to put away weaker competition but only have two wins against Class A teams above .500. At Northeast, Papio South shot just 33%, settled for 29 attempts from three-point range and let the game get away in the second and third when the Titans managed just 17 total points.

This Week: Tuesday at Southwest (7-4), Saturday at Papillion-La Vista (5-9)

16. Kearney (10-4 – Last Week #16)

Last Week: Lost 75-57 at Lincoln East, Won 76-69 vs. Bryan

Kearney hung in with East through three quarters then went ice cold in the fourth and watched the Spartans blow past them in a 20-8 final eight minutes. Ben Johnson led the Bearcats to the win over the Bears despite shooting just 8 of 21. Johnson scored 28 and was a perfect 9 for 9 from the line to go with three three-pointers. Kearney is just two wins away from last year’s season total and owns a win over top-10 Lincoln High.

This Week: Friday vs. Norfolk (2-11)

17. Wahoo (11-1 – Last Week #21)

Last Week: Won 78-46 at Platteview, Won 62-43 vs. DC West

Perhaps Platteview had eased up a bit following a big win over previously unbeaten Ashland-Greenwood. But regardless of a lack of motivation or how the Trojans viewed the Warriors, Wahoo reminded everyone that it can’t be taken lightly when considering the best teams outside of Class A. Not only was the defense good in holding the Trojans to below 50 points and single digits in two quarters, but the offense produced a 54% shooting night, was an efficient 8 for 18 from the perimeter and limited Platteview to one-and-done by pulling down 31 defensive rebounds. Wahoo then gave up just 10 first-half points in the victory over DC West.

This Week: at Ralston (3-8), Thursday vs. Waverly (8-4)

18. Platteview (12-1 – Last Week #17)

Last Week: Won 60-52 vs. Ashland-Greenwood, Lost 78-46 vs. Wahoo, Won 55-46 at Yutan

The Trojans led by 11 at halftime against AG before the Bluejays tied it at 40-40 to end the third quarter then took a brief lead to start the fourth. There to save the day was all-state guard Connor Millikan. Millikan scored 11 of his game-high 32 in the fourth for a win that handed Ashland-Greenwood its first loss in more than a year. Millikan couldn’t repeat that effort three nights later when the Warriors held the Trojans to under three points in the second and fourth quarters. Platteview had just 19 points at halftime and trailed by 16. It was a three-point game with under two minutes to play at Yutan when Platteview scored the final six points.

This Week: Tuesday at Nebraska City (0-12), Saturday vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln (6-4 – at Sokol Arena)

19. Ashland-Greenwood (11-1 – Last Week #18)

Last Week: Lost 60-52 at Platteview, Won 64-21 vs. Raymond Central

AG played a near perfect road game at Platteview on Tuesday, enduring a wild atmosphere while staying within striking distance. It looked like it was about to turn sideways when the Bluejays trailed by 11 at halftime. They came out and tied it at the end of the third and took a lead to start the fourth, but 11 points by Platteview’s Connor Millikan in the final eight minutes allowed the Trojans to build and maintain a two-possession lead down the stretch. The defense limited Raymond Central to nine in the first quarter on Friday then just two in the second and helped build a 39-11 cushion at the beak

This Week: Tuesday at Yutan (7-5), Friday at Syracuse (6-5)

20. Ogallala (14-0 – Last Week #19)

Last Week: Won 74-58 at Sidney, Won 71-31 vs. Valentine

The Sidney win was as close as any opponent has come to Ogallala this season since a 64-51 win over Minden in the second game of the year. Regardless, it was a 13-point game at halftime and Ogallala had two 15-point leads after the break. The Indians jumped out to a 23-1 advantage on Valentine.

This Week: Friday vs. Alliance (6-5), Saturday at Ainsworth (3-6)

21. Lincoln Pius X (8-5 – Last Week #20)

Last Week: Lost 55-47 vs. Southeast, Won 54-37 at Millard South

Pius had a big advantage in rebounding and pulled down 14 on the offensive end against Southeast but shot just 31% and failed to capitalize on most of those second chances. The Bolts also gave the Knights 21 free throws and 17 makes from the line. The win at Millard South was the best defensive performance of the year and included forcing the Patriots into 3 of 27 from long range and 28% shooting overall.

This Week: Thursday vs. Southwest (7-4), Friday at Grand Island (3-10)

22. Crete (12-1 – Last Week #25)

Last Week: Won 50-43 vs. York, Won 54-37 at Norris

A 28-point loss to Skutt at the Doane Holiday Tournament seemed to indicate the Cardinals were a step below the elite in Class B. But since then it looks like it’s Skutt and everybody else. Crete also hadn’t earned any wins against any top 25 Class B teams. That, too, looks like it needs to be re-examined after a 50-43 win over York in which the Cardinals held the Dukes to 33% shooting and built the lead to as much as 12 in the first half. It was York’s lowest total of the season.

This Week: Tuesday vs. Seward (6-6), Thursday vs. Blair (6-7), Saturday at Elkhorn (7-6)

23. Omaha North (7-5 – Last Week #23)

Last Week: Won 89-27 at Buena Vista, Won 66-23 at Omaha South

North is in the middle of a four-game stretch of opponents that give the Vikings a chance to pile up wins. They started with a 72-point thrashing of Buena Vista before blowing out South by 43. North shot 61% and had four players in double-digits against Buena Vista then shot 52% and had four more score 10 or more against South.

This Week: Saturday vs. Benson (4-8)

24. Omaha Bryan (5-6 – Last Week #24)

Last Week: Lost 76-69 vs. Kearney

Bryan hung around with Kearney and had the lead through most of the first half before falling behind by five at the break. The Bears kept coming within a possession or two in the second half but Kearney responded each time with a crucial three-pointer. The Bearcats were 9 of 17 from long range on the night and seemed to make each of those nine when they needed it most.

This Week: Friday at Omaha South (1-9), Saturday vs. Westview (4-10)

25. York (8-2 – Last Week #22)

Last Week: Won 58-45 at GICC, Lost 50-43 at Crete

York shot 49% and earned 12 points at the line compared to just three for GICC in a Jan. 10 road win. The Dukes never quite found their shooting touch three nights later at Crete and made just 13 shots. They stayed in the game by once again getting to the line but allowed the Cardinals too many second-chance points and saw a five-game winning streak come to an end.

This Week: Tuesday vs. Norris (7-5), Friday vs. Fairbury (6-7), Saturday at North Platte (7-6)

Next Five: Pierce (11-1), Omaha Concordia (10-1), Beatrice (7-3), Roncalli Catholic (8-4), Central City (12-1)