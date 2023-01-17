Read full article on original website
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Marlins prepared to make shocking Jazz Chisholm move after Luis Arraez trade
Before going down with an injury, Jazz Chisholm looked like the future at second base for the Miami Marlins. But after the Marlins traded for Luis Arraez, Chisholm’s stranglehold of second base has now vanished. Chisholm will now be Miami’s starting center fielder, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Marlins’ General...
San Diego Padres Sign Top Player
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Yardbarker
Reports: Mets, OF Tommy Pham agree to one-year deal
The New York Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 34-year-old free agent split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox and batted .236 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs in 144 games. Pham is...
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Minor League Position Review: Right Field
This week we will move onto the right field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in right field. Previous Position Reviews:. TOP PERFORMERS. Baez signed with the Astros during the...
Rockies not anticipating significant roster move for remainder of offseason
It has been a quiet off-season in Denver. The Rockies have made a few depth acquisitions, primarily on the pitching staff. They re-signed José Ureña to a $3.5MM deal and brought in reliever Pierce Johnson on a $5MM contract. Brent Suter, Connor Seabold and Nick Mears were added via minor trade or waiver claims. The most significant move of the offseason was the surprising acquisition of young left-handed power hitter Nolan Jones for infield prospect Juan Brito back in November.
Twins Re-Sign Dereck Rodriguez To Minor League Deal
The Twins have re-signed righty Dereck Rodriguez to a minor league contract, as announced by agent Gavin Kahn of Enter Sports Management (Twitter link). Rodriguez, 30, will head back for a third stint with the organization that originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. After a three-year stretch with the Giants from 2018-20 and a one-year stop in the Rockies organization in 2021, Rodriguez signed back with the Twins for the 2022 campaign. He tossed 7 2/3 innings at the big league level and allowed three runs (3.52 ERA), also contributing another 94 2/3 frames of 4.75 ERA ball in Triple-A St. Paul.
Yardbarker
Craig Counsell discusses Brewers current bullpen makeup
Over the past few seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been a strength of the ball club. This year, the bullpen will have quite a few new faces. Craig Counsell recently provided his thoughts on the Brew Crews' current pen makeup. Craig Counsell had these comments at the Brewers Hot...
