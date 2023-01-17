ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs

Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE

