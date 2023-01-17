COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.

