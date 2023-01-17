Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Related
Ohio parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video
“Your time and resources should go to ensuring our kids are learning. Not toward responding to propaganda," one parent said as board members entered executive session.
WSYX ABC6
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard superintendent reacts to lawsuit filed against district by conservative parents
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard’s superintendent is firing back after a group of parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the district in Federal Court. The lawsuit alleges activist teachers are having intimate conversations with students about mental health and sexuality, and keeping it secret from parents. The conservative...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two school districts in central Ohio are responding after video posted online shows school employees talking about critical race theory in the school systems. Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools are the two districts addressing this. Both districts said the videos were recorded under false pretenses and the employees did not […]
Columbus gun restrictions going into effect soon after judge rules against state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New gun restrictions passed by the City of Columbus last year will go into effect soon after a judge denied the state’s attempt at blocking the measures. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the decision from the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on Friday. “Today,...
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
Group of dads launches effort to add changing tables in Columbus businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family outing should not have to be cut short because of a diaper blowout. A podcaster from Westerville found out the hard way at his son’s second birthday. “I had to take him out in the middle of October in a rainstorm in the...
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
wosu.org
Columbus gun laws to go into effect Saturday after judge blocks state’s motion
A Fairfield County Common Pleas judge has denied the state of Ohio a motion for an order that would prevent the city of Columbus from enforcing its restrictive gun laws. Because of the judge's denial, the laws now are set to go into effect Saturday at 12 a.m. Ohio Attorney...
WSYX ABC6
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
WSYX ABC6
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Comments / 0